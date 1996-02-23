Al-Bankini Expert Advisor is a trend trader with a very simple strategy common indicators.



It will trade quite a lot. Make sure you know what you`re doing or ask for help. Dont overload your account.



The system was not optimized and has adjustable indicator settings as its universally adaptable.



Be aware, that its recomended to run multiple pairs on the same account for more profit. Not to many. No correlating ones.



Please make sure to use the provided Setfiles for the backtesting to be reliable.







This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest. Ask Fleischflöte for Setfiles!



Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Use the Timeframe that you have set in the setfiles on the chart as well.

Minimum account balance: $1000. (I would reccoment to start with 1000$ on a cent account.) Brokers: Will work on all. Usable Pairs: Will work on any instrument. Make sure to use the right setfiles.

Settings: Signal_Timeframe = Select from what TF the signals of the indicators come from.

Signal_Timeframe = VMA_Period = Period for Moving Average on Volume.

SMA_Period_Fast = Simple Moving Average Period fast.

SMA_Period_Slow = Simple Moving Average Period slow.

SMA_Period_VerySlow = Simple Moving Average Period very slow.

OriginalEntrysMax = Amount of original entrys based on indicators before grid.

SupportEntrysMin = Amount of original entrys based on indicators for grid support. (must be either one more than original or higher for grid deactivation.)

MAX_PORT_TRADES = Amount of maximal portfolio trades for original entrys.

MM_PositionSizing = How many $ is needed to open 1.00lot. (100k there would mean 0.01/1000$) EXIT_EMA = Activate EMA closing.

CEMA_Period_Fast = Closing EMA fast.

CEMA_Period_Slow = Closing EMA slow.

EXIT_STO = Activate Stoch closing.

STO_BClose_Below = Buys close if below.

STO_SClose_Above = Sell Close if above.



Features: Hard stop loss and take profit for each position can be set.



Precise entrys mostly and therefore a high win-rate on single trades.

Grid can be enabled as Support.



Transparency given by visible indicators.



Before you buy Al-Bankini EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses as seen in the backtests.).

This strategy will always use a stop loss if you set it, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.