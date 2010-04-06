TransScalpels

The Expert Advisor analyzes tick micro-signals and determines the direction to open a position.

Note:

The EA can only be optimized and tested on all ticks! Be sure to optimize, the limits for optimization are shown in the screenshot.

The EA uses netting system of position accounting (one symbol can have only one position). The EA does not work with independent position accounting (hedging, when there can be multiple positions per symbol). Account without hedging should be selected for testing on a demo account. Also, consider this fact when opening an account for live trading.