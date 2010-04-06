TransScalpels
- Experts
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor analyzes tick micro-signals and determines the direction to open a position.
Note:
The EA can only be optimized and tested on all ticks! Be sure to optimize, the limits for optimization are shown in the screenshot.
The EA uses netting system of position accounting (one symbol can have only one position). The EA does not work with independent position accounting (hedging, when there can be multiple positions per symbol). Account without hedging should be selected for testing on a demo account. Also, consider this fact when opening an account for live trading.
Parameters
- Risk - calculated based on the deposit value
- PeriodMA - timeframe of the moving average
- PeriodBody - candlestick timeframe for analysis
- index - 0 - ticks, 1 - bars (PeriodBody - current timeframe)
- MomentumCode - codes of candlestick shapes from 0 to 64
- Invert - signal inversion
- maLevel - shift from the moving average in points
- maPeriod - MA period
- maMethod - MA method
- imaAppliedPrice - applying to MA price
- AutoClose - forced position closing in case of an opposite signal
- PeriodTrall - timeframe of trailing
- Trail - trailing points
- TP - take profit in points
- SL - stop loss in points
- TotalEquityRisk - Limit of loss (0 - off) > 0 - as % of deposit
- TotalEquityProfit - fixing profit (0 - off) > 0 - as % of deposit
- TotalProfit - fixing profit (0 - off) > 0 - in $