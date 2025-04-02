My Capital

My Capital is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be.

The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. During testing, the spread can be adjusted. It is necessary to test the bot at all ticks.

Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):
  • minimum possible spread,
  • no commission or minimum possible commission,
  • minimum stop levels for stops,
  • minimum freeze levels for pending orders,
  • also the minimum ping (maximum speed of the Internet).
Options:
  • TypeFilling - Type of execution of the order for execution (remainder). Match for your broker.
  • Magic - Stamp of an expert.
  • Requotes - The maximum acceptable deviation from the requested price.
  • Tim Pause - Pause if it is necessary to re-transmit the order to the server.
  • Try Order - The number of retries to send the oder to the server, if necessary.
  • Volume - Lot, works if the "Money Managemen On" field is disabled.
  • Money Management On - Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
  • Lot Decimal - Lot rounding.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Virtual Take Profit - Virtual Take Profit.
  • Min Stops Level - The minimum Stop Level if you want to set your level different from the one set by the server.
  • Max Spread - Spread limit.
  • Commission - Commission in terms of spread.
  • Limit Tiks - Limit on the number of ticks in a row in one direction.
  • Value Tiks - Limiting tick amplitude.
  • Chanel AVG - Channel setup.
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Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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Indicators
The Open Trend indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set the relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels Bottom and Top for this indicator. The Open Trend i
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Indicators
Are you tired of the constant ups and downs? It is not worth becoming a victim of unstable market movements, it is time to somehow get rid of it! Already now, you can use Business Trend solutions to balance the analysis of price movements and get a clearer picture of price behavior. Business Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will no longer find a copyright indicator like this. A simple
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