Golden Lotus MT5

Golden Lotus — a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor comes with optimized default settings and is ready to trade immediately after installation, with no lengthy optimization required. The strategy is based on executing a high number of short-duration trades while maintaining strictly predefined risk on every position.

When you purchase Golden Lotus, you receive not only the Expert Advisor but also full support to help you get started.

Simply send me a private message via MQL5, and I'll provide the following free of charge:

  • a detailed user guide;
  • recommendations for setup and risk management;
  • best practices for configuring your trading environment;
  • a list of recommended brokers where the Expert Advisor has shown the most consistent results.


Key Advantages of Golden Lotus

  • Ready to trade right out of the box. The Expert Advisor comes with optimized settings for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.
  • Fixed risk on every trade. Position size is calculated according to a predefined risk level and is never increased after losing trades.
  • No Martingale. The Expert Advisor never increases position size following a losing streak.
  • No averaging down. Every trade is opened independently and is never used to recover previous losses.
  • Controlled drawdown. The trading logic is designed to maintain a moderate and consistent level of risk throughout trading.
  • Designed with the requirements of modern prop firms in mind. Thanks to its fixed-risk approach, the absence of Martingale, and controlled drawdown, the Expert Advisor is well suited to the rules of many proprietary trading firms.

Risk Management Is the Foundation of the Strategy

Golden Lotus was developed with one primary objective: to create an Expert Advisor capable of operating consistently over the long term. For this reason, the system is built around risk management rather than maximizing short-term profits.

Every trade is opened with a predefined level of risk that remains constant regardless of previous trading results. The Expert Advisor does not use Martingale and does not average losing positions, ensuring predictable trading behavior while keeping risk under control.

Long-term consistency is more important than maximizing short-term returns. This approach helps prevent a sharp increase in account exposure after a series of losing trades and promotes more stable long-term performance.


How Golden Lotus Works

Golden Lotus is built around a short-term price momentum strategy. At a predefined time, the Expert Advisor analyzes current market conditions and places a series of pending orders above and below the current market price.

Once price begins moving in one direction, only the pending orders aligned with that momentum are triggered. The Expert Advisor then manages the position automatically using a trailing stop, locking in profits as the move continues.

The entire trading process is fully automated. Once attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart, the Expert Advisor independently analyzes the market, opens trades, manages positions, and closes them without requiring constant trader intervention.


Why XAUUSD?

Golden Lotus was developed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of creating a universal Expert Advisor, development focused on gaining an in-depth understanding of one of the world's most actively traded and volatile financial instruments.

Gold's high intraday volatility regularly produces short-term momentum moves, creating numerous trading opportunities. These characteristics form the foundation of the Golden Lotus trading strategy.

Optimizing the strategy for a single instrument eliminated the compromises required by multi-market systems and allowed the Expert Advisor to fully adapt to the behavior of XAUUSD, contributing to more stable long-term performance.


Ready to Trade Immediately After Installation

Golden Lotus follows a simple principle: "Install it and start trading." The Expert Advisor already includes optimized settings developed through extensive testing and optimization, so additional configuration is unnecessary in most cases.

Getting started takes just three simple steps:

  • Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  • Attach the Golden Lotus Expert Advisor.
  • Enable Algo Trading.

Once running, the Expert Advisor takes care of the entire trading process automatically:

  • analyzes the market;
  • places a series of pending orders;
  • manages open positions;
  • controls risk;
  • closes trades automatically.

For most users, the default settings are all that's required. Experienced traders can adjust the input parameters to customize the strategy according to their own trading preferences.

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5 (3)
Experts
Transparent pricing model.  The price increases with each stage of sales. Next stage: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] How Aero works Aero is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , trading both directions on the daily chart. At its core is a breakout strategy . Gold breaks key levels almost every day — Aero identifies which of them are statistically worth trading, and ignores the rest. That selection is made by kNN (k-Nearest Neighbors) — a machine lear
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Experts
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Every Day Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
Experts
One Hour. One Momentum. One Opportunity. Most Expert Advisors try to predict where the market will go. Every Day Trader takes a different approach. It patiently waits for the market to reveal its intentions, identifies key breakout levels, and enters the trade only when real momentum appears. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe , the EA is built around one of the most effective price action concepts — Market Structure Breakouts . Built Around Market Structure Instead of relying
Promex MT4
Evgeniia Terekhova
5 (1)
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Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
Golden Lotus MT4
Evgeniia Terekhova
Experts
Golden Lotus — a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor comes with optimized default settings and is ready to trade immediately after installation, with no lengthy optimization required . The strategy is based on executing a high number of short-duration trades while maintaining strictly predefined risk on every position. When you purchase Golden Lotus, you receive not only the Expert Advisor but also full support to
Promex MT5
Evgeniia Terekhova
3 (2)
Experts
Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
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