Golden Lotus MT5

Golden Lotus — a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor comes with optimized default settings and is ready to trade immediately after installation, with no lengthy optimization required. The strategy is based on executing a high number of short-duration trades while maintaining strictly predefined risk on every position.

When you purchase Golden Lotus, you receive not only the Expert Advisor but also full support to help you get started. Simply send me a private message via MQL5, and I'll provide the following free of charge: a detailed user guide;

recommendations for setup and risk management;

best practices for configuring your trading environment;

a list of recommended brokers where the Expert Advisor has shown the most consistent results.





Key Advantages of Golden Lotus

Ready to trade right out of the box. The Expert Advisor comes with optimized settings for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor comes with optimized settings for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. Fixed risk on every trade. Position size is calculated according to a predefined risk level and is never increased after losing trades.

Position size is calculated according to a predefined risk level and is never increased after losing trades. No Martingale. The Expert Advisor never increases position size following a losing streak.

The Expert Advisor never increases position size following a losing streak. No averaging down. Every trade is opened independently and is never used to recover previous losses.

Every trade is opened independently and is never used to recover previous losses. Controlled drawdown. The trading logic is designed to maintain a moderate and consistent level of risk throughout trading.

The trading logic is designed to maintain a moderate and consistent level of risk throughout trading. Designed with the requirements of modern prop firms in mind. Thanks to its fixed-risk approach, the absence of Martingale, and controlled drawdown, the Expert Advisor is well suited to the rules of many proprietary trading firms.





Risk Management Is the Foundation of the Strategy

Golden Lotus was developed with one primary objective: to create an Expert Advisor capable of operating consistently over the long term. For this reason, the system is built around risk management rather than maximizing short-term profits.

Every trade is opened with a predefined level of risk that remains constant regardless of previous trading results. The Expert Advisor does not use Martingale and does not average losing positions, ensuring predictable trading behavior while keeping risk under control.

Long-term consistency is more important than maximizing short-term returns. This approach helps prevent a sharp increase in account exposure after a series of losing trades and promotes more stable long-term performance.





How Golden Lotus Works

Golden Lotus is built around a short-term price momentum strategy. At a predefined time, the Expert Advisor analyzes current market conditions and places a series of pending orders above and below the current market price.

Once price begins moving in one direction, only the pending orders aligned with that momentum are triggered. The Expert Advisor then manages the position automatically using a trailing stop, locking in profits as the move continues.

The entire trading process is fully automated. Once attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart, the Expert Advisor independently analyzes the market, opens trades, manages positions, and closes them without requiring constant trader intervention.





Why XAUUSD?

Golden Lotus was developed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of creating a universal Expert Advisor, development focused on gaining an in-depth understanding of one of the world's most actively traded and volatile financial instruments.

Gold's high intraday volatility regularly produces short-term momentum moves, creating numerous trading opportunities. These characteristics form the foundation of the Golden Lotus trading strategy.

Optimizing the strategy for a single instrument eliminated the compromises required by multi-market systems and allowed the Expert Advisor to fully adapt to the behavior of XAUUSD, contributing to more stable long-term performance.





Ready to Trade Immediately After Installation

Golden Lotus follows a simple principle: "Install it and start trading." The Expert Advisor already includes optimized settings developed through extensive testing and optimization, so additional configuration is unnecessary in most cases.

Getting started takes just three simple steps:

Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.

chart. Attach the Golden Lotus Expert Advisor.

Expert Advisor. Enable Algo Trading.

Once running, the Expert Advisor takes care of the entire trading process automatically:

analyzes the market;

places a series of pending orders;

manages open positions;

controls risk;

closes trades automatically.





For most users, the default settings are all that's required. Experienced traders can adjust the input parameters to customize the strategy according to their own trading preferences.

```