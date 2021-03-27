SuperGridder MT4
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 1 April 2021
This utility allows creating any amount of grid orders with 2 mouse clicks.
Inputs
1. Number of trades to create
2. Spacing factor:
- Exactly 1 = Evenly spaced grid
- Less than 1 = grid is weighted towards end
- More than 1 = grid is weighted towards start
3. First lot: Lot size for 1st grid trade
4. Add lots in grid: Add lots for each new grid level
5. Add lot percents in grid: Add lots exponentially for each grid level
6. Stop loss points
7. Take profit points
If you have any feedback or ideas about the tool, dont hesitate to send me a message
thank you for free product, please move forward !