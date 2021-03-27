SuperGridder MT4

4

This utility allows creating any amount of grid orders with 2 mouse clicks. 


Inputs

1. Number of trades to create

2. Spacing factor:

  • Exactly 1 = Evenly spaced grid
  • Less than 1 = grid is weighted towards end
  • More than 1 = grid is weighted towards start

3. First lot: Lot size for 1st grid trade

4. Add lots in grid: Add lots for each new grid level

5. Add lot percents in grid: Add lots exponentially for each grid level

6. Stop loss points

7. Take profit points




If you have any feedback or ideas about the tool, dont hesitate to send me a message



Reviews 2
Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.04.18 01:58 
 

thank you for free product, please move forward !

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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SuperGridder
Jere Katainen
4.71 (7)
Utilities
This utility allows creating any amount of grid orders just by  clicking with the mouse.  Instructions: Trading mode Deleting mode Press ctrl and click with mouse to start drawing a grid While drawing, press shift to cancel Release buttons to send orders Press shift and click with mouse to draw a removal line Release buttons to   confirm removal: EA deletes every pending order that the line touches Inputs: - 3 options to calculate the grid sizing: Fixed points distance between grid level
FREE
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Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.04.18 01:58 
 

thank you for free product, please move forward !

Kivanc Sahin
223
Kivanc Sahin 2021.04.21 19:51 
 

Not bad for a free product but surely there is some room for improvement :)

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