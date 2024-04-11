Auto TP Multicrrency

This EA is a small aid, suitable for all who like to trade on smartphones or tablets. The EA is placed on a chart and monitors all markets (multicurrency). No matter where you are, as long as you have internet, you can trade with it. Open position, set stop, and the EA automatically creates a TP in the previously set ratio (1:1, 1:2 etc.) to the stop. This is a very convenient feature that helps you manage your trades better. Ideal for trading on mobile devices. Whether you are on the bus or in the café, as long as you have time, you can trade. Further updates such as trailing stop will follow. This will make your trading more flexible and better able to respond to market changes.


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
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Oscarvzdk88 2025.02.18 04:53 
 

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