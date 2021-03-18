Jpivot

5
  • Indicators
  • Jing Zi Yi Teng
    Jing Zi Yi Teng

    Jing Zi Yi Teng

    • yasakadai.touganesshi.chiba.japan
    • Japan
    • 1577
    4.2 (5)
    Hello!
    I'm Tatsuron, a Japanese individual investor and FX trader!
    Now that the seller registration has been completed with MQL5,
    Introducing the ultimate indicators provided by Nihon AI Research Institute.
    Please use it for daily trading.
    Tatsuro Ito Born July 15, 1986
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
Hello!

I'm Tatsuron, a Japanese individual investor. I was operating over 1 billion yen in Forex.
So, let me introduce a very useful indicator that I use.


Environmental confirmation type indicator.
We have narrowed down the pivots that the world market is aware of to two, daily and monthly.
Daily is a guide for daily trading, and monthly is a material for breaks or reversals in fast break markets.

It is useful as a basis for accumulating evidence, such as when it overlaps with the trend line of self-confidence!
Use it with other indicators!


Please check the video that the indicator is actually running.
Jpivot starts around 1:48.
Reviews 3
Bernabe
46
Bernabe 2022.12.09 11:05 
 

This is really useful for me. Thank you!

JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.24 19:12 
 

👌

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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ThreeLine
Jing Zi Yi Teng
5 (1)
Indicators
Hallo! Ich bin Tatsuron, ein japanischer Privatanleger. Wir verwalten über 1 Milliarde Yen in Forex. Lassen Sie mich einen sehr nützlichen Indikator vorstellen, den ich verwende. The indicator that is the basis of the market price. ThreeLine has improved the Moving Average (SMA) to answer the long-term SMA numerical settings. The more you repeat daily trades and verifications, the more credible the Three Line will be. If the angle of ThreeLine is upward, it will be white. If it faces downwar
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[Deleted] 2024.06.03 09:17 
 

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Bernabe
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Bernabe 2022.12.09 11:05 
 

This is really useful for me. Thank you!

JoiceMan
57
JoiceMan 2022.03.24 19:12 
 

👌

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