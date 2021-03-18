Jpivot
- Indicators
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Jing Zi Yi TengHello!
I'm Tatsuron, a Japanese individual investor and FX trader!
Now that the seller registration has been completed with MQL5,
Introducing the ultimate indicators provided by Nihon AI Research Institute.
Please use it for daily trading.
Tatsuro Ito Born July 15, 1986
- Version: 1.0
Hello!
I'm Tatsuron, a Japanese individual investor. I was operating over 1 billion yen in Forex.
So, let me introduce a very useful indicator that I use.
Environmental confirmation type indicator.
We have narrowed down the pivots that the world market is aware of to two, daily and monthly.
Daily is a guide for daily trading, and monthly is a material for breaks or reversals in fast break markets.
It is useful as a basis for accumulating evidence, such as when it overlaps with the trend line of self-confidence!
Use it with other indicators!
Please check the video that the indicator is actually running.
Jpivot starts around 1:48.
This is really useful for me. Thank you!