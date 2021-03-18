Hello!





I'm Tatsuron, a Japanese individual investor. I was operating over 1 billion yen in Forex.

So, let me introduce a very useful indicator that I use.









Environmental confirmation type indicator.

We have narrowed down the pivots that the world market is aware of to two, daily and monthly.

Daily is a guide for daily trading, and monthly is a material for breaks or reversals in fast break markets.





It is useful as a basis for accumulating evidence, such as when it overlaps with the trend line of self-confidence!

Use it with other indicators!









Please check the video that the indicator is actually running.

Jpivot starts around 1:48.