



The indicator that is the basis of the market price.

ThreeLine has improved the Moving Average (SMA) to answer the long-term SMA numerical settings.

The more you repeat daily trades and verifications, the more credible the Three Line will be.

If the angle of ThreeLine is upward, it will be white. If it faces downward, it is each color.

Since it is easy to understand whether to raise or lower the market, you can check the market environment at a glance.





How should the long-term moving average (SMA) value be set?

You will be free from such troubles.

It is easy to aim for breakout methods and counter trends.

SMA, which is also the basis of trading and indicators, is left to this Three Line.