M P A (Multipair Price Action

) It is a multipair system, which uses the value of the support and resistance in the majors to detect the entry points in the EURUSD.





!!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!! THIS EA IS FOR USED IN EURUSD ONLY. !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!



This system uses only one operation at a time. It does not use hedging or marging systems, all operations have Stoplost, Take Profit and trailing stop, configurable. The system also allows you to configure the parameters of the value of the pairs in your broker. The name of the pairs should only be changed if the name of the pair in your broker is different from the one used by default, for example mEURUSD or EURUSDc, etc. This system has a risk control that allows us to automatically calculate the lot to use based on the account balance. It is a very secure system that can be used from $100





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Each trade has a fixed StopLoss and Take Profit

The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.

The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!

The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market.









Input parameters:







TRADE PARAMETERS

Magic Number: One different number for pair.

SL: Fixed Stop loss.

TP: Fixed Take.



Autolot : Acived autolot for risk account.



Manual lot: Fixet Lot if autolot is false.



Risk: Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.



Trailing Stop: Init of trailing.

SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.







------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal -------- I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

Try the demo now!



