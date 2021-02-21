LWMA Multi TF

EA trades trend based on multi-timeframe LWMA crossover.

Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!!

PARAMETERS

  • StartHour         - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time)
  • EndHour           - EA trade till  specified hour  (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time)
  • CloseTime        - closes trade at specified time in seconds (only if UseTimeExit = True)
  • Lots                 - number of Lots per trade
  • LotsPer100       - exponential MM adjustment of Lots per trade (only if UseExpMM = True)
  • EA_TF_faster    - defines timeframe for faster moving average
  • EA_TF_slower   - defines timeframe for slower moving average
  • StopLoss           - stop loss in points
  • TrailingStop      - trailing stop in points (if UseTrailingStop = True)
  • TakeProfit        - take profit in points
IMPORTANT...Backtest only wiht M1_data or tickdata and 2-3 times normal spread! To get this data for free write me a PM.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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