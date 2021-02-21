LWMA Multi TF
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 February 2021
- Activations: 10
EA trades trend based on multi-timeframe LWMA crossover.
Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!!
PARAMETERS
- StartHour - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time)
- EndHour - EA trade till specified hour (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time)
- CloseTime - closes trade at specified time in seconds (only if UseTimeExit = True)
- Lots - number of Lots per trade
- LotsPer100 - exponential MM adjustment of Lots per trade (only if UseExpMM = True)
- EA_TF_faster - defines timeframe for faster moving average
- EA_TF_slower - defines timeframe for slower moving average
- StopLoss - stop loss in points
- TrailingStop - trailing stop in points (if UseTrailingStop = True)
- TakeProfit - take profit in points