FlyByX MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 21 February 2021
- Activations: 10
EA trades breakouts of strong S/R levels for most active periods of the market.
Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!!
PARAMETERS
- EA_timeframe - download M1 data history and select desired timeframe (higher TF more stable results)
- StartHour - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time)
- EndHour - EA trade till specified hour (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time)
- CloseTime - closes trade at specified time in seconds (only if UseTimeExit = True)
- Lots - number of Lots per trade
- LotsPer100 - exponential MM adjustment of Lots per trade (only if UseExpMM = True)
- X - number of X bars from S/R level
- PtsGap - points distance from S/R level
- StopLoss - stop loss in points
- TrailingStop - trailing stop in points (if UseTrailingStop = True)
- TakeProfit - take profit in points
IMPORTANT...Backtest only wiht M1_data or tickdata and 2-3 times normal spread!
To get this data for free write me a PM.
Negative feedback!