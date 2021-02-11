FlyByX MT4

EA trades breakouts of strong S/R levels for most active periods of the market.

Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!!

PARAMETERS

  • EA_timeframe  - download M1 data history and select desired timeframe (higher TF more stable results)
  • StartHour         - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time)
  • EndHour           - EA trade till  specified hour  (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time)
  • CloseTime        - closes trade at specified time in seconds (only if UseTimeExit = True)
  • Lots                 - number of Lots per trade
  • LotsPer100      - exponential MM adjustment of Lots per trade (only if UseExpMM = True)
  •                      - number of X bars from S/R level
  • PtsGap             - points distance from S/R level
  • StopLoss          - stop loss in points
  • TrailingStop     - trailing stop in points (if UseTrailingStop = True)
  • TakeProfit        - take profit in points

IMPORTANT...Backtest only wiht M1_data or tickdata and 2-3 times normal spread!
To get this data for free write me a PM.


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Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:30 
 

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