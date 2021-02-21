Fractal Flow

EA trades unique price action related to fractals.

Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!!

PARAMETERS

  • EA_timeframe  - download M1 data history and select desired timeframe (higher TF more stable results)
  • StartHour         - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time)
  • EndHour           - EA trade till  specified hour  (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time)
  • CloseTime        - closes trade at specified time in seconds (only if UseTimeExit = True)
  • Lots                 - number of Lots per trade
  • LotsPer100      - exponential MM adjustment of Lots per trade (only if UseExpMM = True)
  • PtsGap             - points distance from S/R level
  • StopLoss          - stop loss in points
  • TrailingStop     - trailing stop in points (if UseTrailingStop = True)
  • TakeProfit        - take profit in points
IMPORTANT...Backtest only wiht M1_data or tickdata and 2-3 times normal spread! To get this data for free write me a PM.


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Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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