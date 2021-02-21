Sine Wave One

EA follows trend using Bollinger Bands with specified period and deviation.

Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!!

PARAMETERS

  • EA_timeframe  - download M1 data history and select desired timeframe (higher TF more stable results)
  • StartHour         - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time)
  • EndHour           - EA trade till  specified hour  (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time)
  • CloseTime        - closes trade at specified time in seconds (only if UseTimeExit = True)
  • Lots                 - number of Lots per trade
  • LotsPer100      - exponential MM adjustment of Lots per trade (only if UseExpMM = True)
  • BB_period        - Bollinger bands period
  • BB_deviation    - Bollinger bands deviation
  • StopLoss          - stop loss in points
  • TrailingStop     - trailing stop in points (if UseTrailingStop = True)
  • TakeProfit        - take profit in points
IMPORTANT...Backtest only wiht M1_data or tickdata and 2-3 times normal spread! To get this data for free write me a PM.



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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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EA trades breakouts of strong S/R levels for most active periods of the market. Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!! PARAMETERS EA_timeframe   - download M1 data history and select desired timeframe (higher TF more stable results) StartHour          - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time) EndHour            - EA trade till  specified hour  (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time) CloseTime  
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EA trades unique price action related to fractals. Recommended markets are GOLD, DE30 and US indices (strong moves, low costs) !!! PARAMETERS EA_timeframe  - download M1 data history and select desired timeframe (higher TF more stable results) StartHour         - EA trades from specified hour (default from London open session - UTC2 brokers time) EndHour           - EA trade till  specified hour  (default till NewYork close session - UTC brokers time) CloseTime        - closes trade at specified
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Milan Diko
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