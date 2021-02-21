Sine Wave One

Money Up Adel Haouam Experts

This expert is designed to catch up the last events in an hour time frame and compare it to previous hours and then make decisions, this hedging experts starts from 0.10 , 0.50 and 1.50 depending on conditions it moves from one level to the other This expert have proven his effeciency through currency pairs and metals as well it is adviced to use it with at least 10 pairs or different trades and the reason to get your investment back within few days i suggest to start with 500 EUR or USD