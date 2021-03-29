We Trade Live Trend Flat

Being

taken by a trader in Forex trading when s/he is unsure about the direction of currencies trading in the market. If you had no

in the U.S. dollar or your long and short

canceled each other out, you

be

or have a

book





A flat market is one where there is little price movement; the market typically trades within a tight range, rather than forming a clear up or down trend.

This indicator shows potential flat market positions in yellow and buys in green and sells in red. this works fantastically with We Trend Live Max indicator as it acts as filter for whether the signal from the We Trade Live Trend Max is a valid one to continue on for a long trade, if yellow is shown in on the indicator when you receive a We Trade Live Trend Max signal then you would take profit if a red or green is shown then you can continue on for a long trade, this can be used to great effort to maximize profit.

All settings have been programmed to work in tandem with the We Trade Live Max and we believe this will enhance you trading skills further with this product.





Use in conjunction with

1. We Trade Live Trend Max

2. We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit

3. We Trade Live Trend Candle Sticks

4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5. We Trade Live Trend Levels





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