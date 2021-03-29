We Trade Live Trend Flat


Being flat is a position taken by a trader in Forex trading when s/he is unsure about the direction of currencies trading in the market. If you had no positions in the U.S. dollar or your long and short positions canceled each other out, you would be flat or have a flat book


A flat market is one where there is little price movement; the market typically trades within a tight range, rather than forming a clear up or down trend.

This indicator shows potential flat market positions in yellow and buys in green and sells in red. this works fantastically with We Trend Live Max indicator as it acts as filter for whether the signal from the We Trade Live Trend Max is a valid one to continue on for a long trade, if yellow is shown in on the indicator when you receive a We Trade Live Trend Max signal then you would take profit if a red or green is shown  then you can continue on for a long trade, this can be used to great effort to maximize profit. 

All settings have been programmed to work in tandem with the We Trade Live Max and we believe this will enhance you trading skills further with this product.


Use in conjunction with 

1. We Trade Live Trend Max 

2. We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit

3. We Trade Live Trend Candle Sticks

4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

5. We Trade Live Trend Levels


ALL BUYERS PRIVATE MESSAGE FOR WETRADELIVE GUIDE


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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