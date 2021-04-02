We Trade Live Trend Entry Exit

4.25

We Trade Live Trend Entry & Exit is another fantastic addition to the the We trade Live trend Indicator collection

This Indicator works fantastically well with our other Indicators.

This Indicator is primarily used to enter a trade & Exit a Trade , and to alert you when you could possibly take a short or long on a current trend , it provides alerts on when there is a change in direction on the trend you are trading but please make sure you take into account all variables, before entering a trade. once in a trade monitoring of a trade can be used with notifications on how the market is moving, this indicator  helps identify when bullish or bearish momentum is high in order to identify entry and exit points for trades. 

Please always check chart analysis to make sure that is a valid trade before entering. 

We Provide additional information on how to enter a trade using this plugin in our We Trade Live community group  

    Use in conjunction with 

    1. We Trade Live Trend Max 

    2. We Trade Live Trend Levels

    3. We Trade Live Trend Candle Sticks

    4. We Trade Live Trend Entry Short Long

    5. We Trade Live Trend Flat

    please use with We Trade Live Trend Levels for the best use of this indicator


    ALL BUYERS PRIVATE MESSAGE FOR WETRADELIVE GUIDE



    Reviews 7
    Arhyel Mshelia
    480
    Arhyel Mshelia 2022.04.17 08:12 
     

    I love this product its superb especially when you combine the whole six products you only need to follow the rules be patient and not greedy and it will be pips all the way. good work IAN

    sergfx0570
    34
    sergfx0570 2021.07.09 12:32 
     

    СУПЕР

    kentarou
    34
    kentarou 2021.05.15 03:56 
     

    Great indicator!

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    cam028
    6492
    cam028 2025.05.05 09:07 
     

    waiting for response indicator in video is not what is sold

    Ian Andrew Nicholson
    6044
    Reply from developer Ian Andrew Nicholson 2026.03.12 03:41
    Sorry we have been programming some fantastic updates, we have a some game changing indicators coming soon so please wait for the update which will be dropping very soon
    Arhyel Mshelia
    480
    Arhyel Mshelia 2022.04.17 08:12 
     

    I love this product its superb especially when you combine the whole six products you only need to follow the rules be patient and not greedy and it will be pips all the way. good work IAN

    sergfx0570
    34
    sergfx0570 2021.07.09 12:32 
     

    СУПЕР

    kentarou
    34
    kentarou 2021.05.15 03:56 
     

    Great indicator!

    Zohra8x
    65
    Zohra8x 2021.04.17 16:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kurran
    65
    Kurran 2021.04.13 18:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Shivam
    64
    Shivam 2021.04.11 19:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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