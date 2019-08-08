CEF Silicon Falcon

3.33

Version 2.0+ Is a completely NEW EA. Re-coded with new logic, safety features and variables for v2.0+

Intelligent algorithms continuously adapts to the ever changing market. 

To back-test: Choose EURUSD 1 hour time-frame using current spread in every tick mode. Run test. 

This system is an exact clone of a system I developed for a hedge fund under contract in Node.js. Identical systems can be found at big banks and prop firms on Wall Street. 

Primary operation was designed for EURUSD H1 but additional settings are possible on other pairs. 

User Variables

  • Use Money Management - If true automatic lot sizing is used.

  • MM Risk Setting - Risk Setting to be used if money management is used.

  • Lot Size - Fixed Lot size if money management is not used.

  • Period for S/R Algo - Time Frame for entry algorithm.

  • Channel Period - Length of initial price channel.

  • Bars After Signal Bar - Number of bars after high/low in analyzed channel.

  • Look Back Period - How far into the past to scan for scalping channels.

  • Max Pending Orders - As Stated.

  • Min Trade Spacing - Minimum pips between entry orders/past positions.

  • Buy Order Offset - Amount above channel high to place pending entry orders.

  • Sell Order Offset - Amount below channel low to place pending entry orders.

  • Min Dist New Orders - Minimum distance from current bid/ask for new entry orders.

  • Target Profit - Target Profit Pips.

  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss Pips.

  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop  Pips.

  • Trail Step - Trail Step Pips.

  • Break Even Activation Pips - Price must be this far into profit for breakeven activation.

  • Pips to Lock In - Pips to lock in with breakeven activation.

  • Time Choice - Choose between GMT, Broker (trade server), or Local (PC/VPS) time.

  • Use Trading Hours - Set true to use trading hours.

  • Close Trades Outside Hours - Close open positions outside of trading hours.

  • Hour to Start Trading - Hour to start trading (Use broker time).

  • Hour To Stop Trading - Hour to stop trading (Use broker time).

  • Friday Exit Hour - Hour to stop trading on Friday and delete pending entry orders.

  • Close Trades On Friday - Close open positions after Friday close.

  • Use Rollover Protection - Set true to activate rollover protection. Actiona will be taken 5 minutes before broker rollover time and last until 5 minutes after rollover time to protect account.  EA will delete order in danger of being filled with huge spread during rollover and also widen stop loss of any open positions to avoid rollover stop hunting.

  • Rollover Hour - Hour of rollover. If using GMT hours and your broker is GMT + 2 this will be 22. If using Broker hours it will be 0. 

  • Rollover Order Distance - If entry orders are within this distance. Rollover protection will delete them rather than risk having them filled with a huge spread.

  • Rollover Widen SL Pips - Amount to widen stop loss of open positions during rollover. Normal size SL will be replaced immediately following rollover time.

  • Sunday - Friday - Trade or skip - T/F (True or False).

  • Trade NFP Friday - T/F.

  • Trade Thursday Before NFP - T/F.

  • Trade Christmas Break - T/F.

  • Day To Begin Break - 15 (15th of December as example).

  • Trade New Year Holiday - T/F.

  • Day To Return After Break - 3 (3rd of January as example).

  • Transparent Display - Set true to see through on chart display.

  • Trade Comment - Comment to be sent with trades.

  • Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed for entry orders and before orders are deleted for safety.

  • Distance To Cancel - When max spread is exceeded EA will delete all orders within this distance in pips.

  • Max 1 Min Spike Size - Set Pips for Max Spike Size Allowed on 1 Min Time-Frame. If spike exceeds this size entry orders will be deleted for safety.

  • Time Out - Amount of time for timeout after big spike or big spread.

  • FIFO Friendly - Enable for FIFO Brokers.

  • Magic Number - Use a unique number for each strategy on any addition instance of Apex running on the same account and currency pair.


Reviews 9
Tao Xu
342
Tao Xu 2019.10.11 15:15 
 

just bought two days before , EA took 3 trades(eur/usd, real account) , all closed by profit . Also the author reply questions very fast . good EA!!!

Recommended products
CryptoTrend
Paulo Martins Barbosa
4 (2)
Experts
<h3>CryptoTrend</h3> <p> <b>CryptoTrend</b> is the free edition of a rule-based cryptocurrency Expert Advisor created for traders who want to test the product philosophy and core execution style before using the full version. </p> <h3>Overview</h3> <p> This EA is designed around the idea of participating in relevant crypto price trends through structured rules and controlled execution. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and focuses on practical automated trading. </p> <p> There is no marti
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
Experts
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.7 (44)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely
Ransom Dikpen Egene
5 (3)
Experts
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT"; Strategy = 1   ElapsedSECONDS = 7 MaxDailyProfit = 3500 MaxDailyLoss = - 1500 MaxMonthlyProfit= 10000 LS= 1.3 CSL= 1.3   ESL= 1.3   PF= 50   STP= 50 CPF= 50 TND= 50 Lot= 150 BLS= 150 CLS= 150 TradingBetween = 16 : 30 - 23 : 30 Risk_Triger=+ 010 Mg = 2001   MAX Range Allowed = 100000   Bars For Range =     1 ️️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact supp
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Experts
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
Super MataELang Limited
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
EA SUPER MATAELANG Limited Big Promo For 5 first buyer will get $65 price ==>> next price will Up to $XXXXX This is the Free Version of  EA SUPER MATAELANG PRO It cannot set the Lotsize. By default is 0.001. Plase buy Pro version  Link Pro Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87076 This EA uses some very sophisticated indicators. Can detect trend direction with high accuracy. It also has a safety system to anticipate if the price direction is not in the same direction as the posit
FREE
LoneWolf Mt4
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.75 (4)
Experts
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера;
FREE
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
EA Fast Gold
Nastassia Vasilenka
3.67 (3)
Experts
EA Fast Gold is a highly effective trading advisor specially designed for trading gold assets in the financial markets. This automated tool uses advanced algorithms and market data analysis to make informed trading decisions in real time. The main goal of EA Fast Gold is to maximize profits from gold trading while minimizing risks. Attention trader. You are here -  https://telegra.ph/Trading-Floor-11-19 Join our cozy Discord server ️ ️   https://discord.gg/JSFt2xKTau Features of the t
FREE
Stratos Bora
Michela Russo
4.71 (73)
Experts
Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! Do you want a powerful EA? Ch
FREE
Gold GRock EA v1
Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
5 (2)
Experts
GRock EA – XAUUSD Smart Grid Recovery System GRock EA is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system combines trend-following logic, adaptive grid management, and integrated risk controls to provide a structured approach to automated gold trading. Designed for traders seeking a balance between opportunity and risk management, GRock EA continuously analyzes market conditions and adapts its behavior based on volatility and
FREE
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Experts
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Experts
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.67 (3)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy Mt4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
FREE
CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
CandleCrusherX Scalping EA  analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe. It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend). The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits. Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events. Dynamic Lot calculation integrated On Request we a
FREE
Forex Seeker
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Forex Seeker  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
2.5 (2)
Experts
Moving Average Trader is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in all currency pairs. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found
FREE
Deep Scalper Japan
Takashi Oya
4 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a specialized High-Frequency Trading (HFT) scalping system designed specifically for the German DAX index (DE40). Operating under a "Sniper Mode" philosophy, the algorithm prioritizes quality over quantity, utilizing a strict filtering mechanism to engage the market only during high-probability volatility bursts. Core Strategy & Logic: The EA operates primarily during the 10:00 (server time) trading hour, aiming to capture strong directional momentum. Instead of ente
FREE
QueenBeta
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
QueenBeta — Free Trial Edition QueenBeta is a powerful swing‑trading algorithm built for precision and adaptability. Designed with advanced neural logic, it identifies high‑probability setups and reacts dynamically to market volatility — making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance across major pairs and gold. Execution chart period timeframe must be H4. For a limited period , QueenBeta is available completely free for testing. This is your chance to experience its power, analyze i
FREE
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Zenith Aquarius Standard MT4
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Standard Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius takes a different approach. Zenith Aquarius Standard is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 and BTCUSD trading conditions. The product includes five predefined strategy configurations. Each configuration uses a dif
FREE
EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
FREE
Swing Climber EurUsd H1
Marco Bortolamasi
5 (1)
Experts
EURUSD H1 Simple Martingale that works on daily swing levels, low DD, TP and SL defined on the basis of certain pre-set calculations in the algorithm, executes one trade at a time, weekly trading no overnight on weekends, possibility to establish customized exit times, possibility of customize money management. average return of 7.92% per year with the factory settings of the V1, it is always constantly updated, it is recommended to use it with a GMT +2 server TESTED SINCE 2003  Happy trading
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Account Protector MT4
Vladimir Mametov
4.5 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Experts
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
Multiday Overlay Strategy Low Risk
Fabio De Gaetano
Experts
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
More from author
Fox Wise
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
1 (1)
Experts
Built to handle trending, volatile,quiet, and range bound markets. Fox Wise can handle it all in stride. With a fleet of strategies  using standard indicators with repeating price patterns unique to USDJPY. No longer are you tied to 1 strategy prone to long periods of drawdown and stagnation!  Fox Wise operates on the USDJPY1 hour chart.   Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results! Plenty of activations (15). Good News USA Traders! We have FIFO settings! No grid, no martingale, no
Luminary
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
3.1 (10)
Experts
Why limit yourself to 1 single strategy that is at the whim of the market, prone to long periods of drawdown and loss? Now you can release an army of strategies that can handle any market situation. Trending, volatile, range bound, it doesn't matter. Using standard indicators with price patterns Unique to EURUSD Luminary dominates in all conditions.  Luminary operates on the EURUSD 1 hour chart.   Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results! Plenty of activations (15). Good News USA
Peregrine Scalper EA
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
Experts
Sophisticated   cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system. Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge
Filter:
danielshang
492
danielshang 2020.04.27 02:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Coinbert
47
Coinbert 2019.10.29 19:39 
 

Unfortunately this EA didn't work for me. I admit to the backtests a certain deviation from reality, but in this case the difference was extremely big. In the backtest the results were pretty good, on real account it wasnt.

I will continue to test the EA anyway. If you get a different picture in the long run, I will adjust my rating of course.

[Deleted] 2019.10.29 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wolfgang Rockert
2457
Wolfgang Rockert 2019.10.26 07:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tao Xu
342
Tao Xu 2019.10.11 15:15 
 

just bought two days before , EA took 3 trades(eur/usd, real account) , all closed by profit . Also the author reply questions very fast . good EA!!!

Cesar Alberto Soto Reyes
597
Cesar Alberto Soto Reyes 2019.10.08 19:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.09.12 09:23 
 

This is an excellent expert advisor. I have had many winning trades with it since I bought it two weeks ago.

update:

I have found recently that this ea does not win as many trades as it used to. Perhaps some updated setting files could be useful.

Regards

Peter

ErichMaier
31
ErichMaier 2019.09.05 17:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

akiha812
166
akiha812 2019.08.20 13:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review