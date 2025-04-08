Perseverance MT5

Perseverance. It is an Ea that seeks the best window of opportunity to enter the market.
If the entry is wrong, the system exits by stop lost.
If the entry is correct, once the point of no return is exceeded, an aggressive follow-up system begins.


                • Can used this EA whit 500$ in your account

                  Perseverance   IS IDEAL FOR SMALL ACCOUNTS

                  Perseverance  IS ONLY AN OPEN OPERATION.

                  Perseverance  IS VERY LOW RISK OF MARGIN CALL


                  You can download the demo and test it yourself.
                    • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques."Safety first" approach in development.
                      • Stress-tests on historical data.
                        • Fully automatic.
                          • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
                            • Fast VPS a most.
                              • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
                                • Each trade has a fixed StopLoss
                                  • The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.
                                    • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!
                                    • The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market

                                      Input parameters:

                                      Magic Number:One different number for pair.

                                      SL:Fixed Stop loss.

                                      TP: Fixed Take Profit.

                                      Autolot: Acived autolot for risk account.

                                      Size: Size of the no trading zone.

                                      Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

                                      Risk:Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.

                                      Hour Init:Init Trade Zone. You must use the start time of your broker's European session

                                      Hour End: End Trade Zone. You must use the closing time of the American session of your broker

                                      Trailing Stop:Init of trailing



                                      ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market.                                       Sales at another site is illegal --------

                                      I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

                                      I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

                                       Try the demo now!


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                                      Experts
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                                      Experts
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                                      MQL TOOLS SL
                                      5 (34)
                                      Experts
                                      XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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                                      Ayush V Jain
                                      5 (3)
                                      Experts
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                                      Valeriia Mishchenko
                                      4.13 (40)
                                      Experts
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                                      Marta Gonzalez
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                                      Marta Gonzalez
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                                      Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
                                      Marta Gonzalez
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                                      Marta Gonzalez
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                                      Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
                                      Marta Gonzalez
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                                      Marta Gonzalez
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