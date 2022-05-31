Moving Average 4TimeFrames
- Indicators
-
Ronnie Ferreira SilvaTrader e desenvolvdor independente. :)
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 June 2022
Moving Average 4 TimeFrames
Display 4 moving averages of 4 different timeframes on the same chart.
In order not to pollute the chart, the indicator will plot the complete average only in the current timeframe of one of the 4 registered averages, for the other timeframes of registered averages the indicator only displays a part of the average so that you know where it is at that time graphic.
dobry