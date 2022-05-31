Moving Average 4TimeFrames

3.75

Moving Average 4 TimeFrames


Display 4 moving averages of 4 different timeframes on the same chart.

In order not to pollute the chart, the indicator will plot the complete average only in the current timeframe of one of the 4 registered averages, for the other timeframes of registered averages the indicator only displays a part of the average so that you know where it is at that time graphic.


Example:

Display on the 5-minute chart where the 200-period arithmetic moving average of the 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and H1 is passing.

Settings:

Show or Hide some media
averaging period
Time Frame
Average type
displacement
Price calculation type (closing, opening, min, maximum)
average color
add description
Reviews 6
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 20:34 
 

dobry

Dawid Liske
576
Dawid Liske 2022.12.17 13:53 
 

The indicator have all what I need! Well done for the author!

EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.25 10:32 
 

Ótimo indicador. obrigado.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Watermark Centralized Adds a watermark centered with the asset name and chosen period. It is possible to override the font type, font size, font color and separator character. The watermark is positioned behind the candles, not disturbing the visualization. It has automatic re-centering if the window is resized. Hope this indicator helps you, good trading ;)
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Distance Price Moving Average This is an indicator that calculates in real time the distance from the price to the moving average. With it you can monitor the maximum deviation of the price from the moving average in a certain period of time chosen by you, for example, monitor the distance according to the maximum deviation of the last 30 days. It is possible to choose the period and type of the moving average. To make it even better, we have added the possibility of two alert levels if th
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EB83Br72
1155
EB83Br72 2026.03.25 10:32 
 

Ótimo indicador. obrigado.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 20:34 
 

dobry

espiao
14
espiao 2023.12.06 12:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dawid Liske
576
Dawid Liske 2022.12.17 13:53 
 

The indicator have all what I need! Well done for the author!

Marx-David
197
Marx-David 2022.06.05 02:01 
 

only a green line appears on chart.

Ronnie Ferreira Silva
7714
Reply from developer Ronnie Ferreira Silva 2022.06.06 14:07
Hello Marx, in order not to pollute the chart, the indicator will plot the complete average only in the current timeframe, for other timeframes it displays only a part of the average so you know where they are. hug
PatriciaSamary
26
PatriciaSamary 2022.06.01 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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