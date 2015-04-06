Unlimited take profit
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The function of this ea is to open both buy and sell simultaneously,
If next order with matingale lot size
And there's a clear order when it's dragged to reduce collection time.
It can be left open forever through server rentals, no fear of news, no temptation to set a minimum investment of 10% of the capital to be safe.
Run at time frame 1m.
Suitable for a pair of gbpusd,eurousd
A proper investment should be put to the test for the safety of the capital.