Movement hunter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WVZqh9oKeY


The function of this ea is to open both buy and sell simultaneously,

If next order with matingale lot size

And there's a clear order when it's dragged to reduce collection time.

It can be left open forever through server rentals, no fear of news, no temptation to set a minimum investment of 10% of the capital to be safe.

Run at time frame 5m.

Suitable for a pair of gbpusd,eurousd

A proper investment should be put to the test for the safety of the capital.




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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Unlimited take profit
Mr Yuttana Noiprathum
Experts
The function of this ea is to open both buy and sell simultaneously, If next order with matingale lot size And there's a clear order when it's dragged to reduce collection time. It can be left open forever through server rentals, no fear of news, no temptation to set a minimum investment of 10% of the capital to be safe. Run at time frame 1m. Suitable for a pair of gbpusd,eurousd A proper investment should be put to the test for the safety of the capital.
Legends never die
Mr Yuttana Noiprathum
Experts
This type of EA operation will be reverse-order, reverse-engineered, there'll be an investment alley, and there'll be the longest-range cutting-off function we've set in order to reduce the speed of closing profits, we can direct the investment ourselves to the management, start-up tips, and play only one pair to reduce the risk of this gold is not destined for use.  Prior to launch, test settings and run tests before using real money.
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