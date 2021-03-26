It is a tool to create TRAILING STOP ORDERS. Either BUY and/or SELL

After creating stop orders, it will start to trail stop orders step by step.

After stop order open, this time it will folllow the buy and/or sell order with TStop with TStep from the TStop Start point.

It can help you to catch the perfect price to enter the market.

Inputs are

Stop Type : Buy Stop - Sell Stop - Both

Repeat : How many times to create stop orders after closing opened one.

Points Multiplyer: Multiply all point distances

Buy Distance (point)

Sell Distance (point)

Step (point): Step to trail for stop orders.

Trailing Start (point) : Trailing Stop Start after order opening

Trailing Stop (point) : Trailing Stop after order opening



Trailing Step (point) : Trailing Stop Step after order opening





