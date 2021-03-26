Trailing Stop Orders
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
It is a tool to create TRAILING STOP ORDERS. Either BUY and/or SELL
After creating stop orders, it will start to trail stop orders step by step.
After stop order open, this time it will folllow the buy and/or sell order with TStop with TStep from the TStop Start point.
It can help you to catch the perfect price to enter the market.
Inputs are
Stop Type : Buy Stop - Sell Stop - Both
Repeat : How many times to create stop orders after closing opened one.
Points Multiplyer: Multiply all point distances
Buy Distance (point)
Sell Distance (point)
Step (point): Step to trail for stop orders.
Trailing Start (point) : Trailing Stop Start after order opening
Trailing Stop (point) : Trailing Stop after order opening
Trailing Step (point) : Trailing Stop Step after order opening
Totally useless product. Don't waist your time to this