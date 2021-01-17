Virtual Average Trailing Stop

First free version of this product is here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46855?source=Site+Profile+Seller

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This product is an EA that can be used either to practice to educate yourself on Tester or for your try on real accounts like me.

It is not an auto trader, it is NOT a setup and forget EA.

You have full control on your trading.

Actually it is just a tool for manual traders.

There maybe some mistakes on this first version so try it 100 times on tester than try it 100 times on demo first.

This will also train you to be a better trader.

Input that needs explanation are as follow

- Double Lot Size at Every Click : If it is true. Everytime you click buy or sell it will double your position. If it is false. Same size order lot will be used.

- Point Multiplyer : All distances are in points. Point Multiplyer multiplies all distances for TS-SL-TP and Step.

- HiLo Close : If true it will close all buy orders at highest buy price, means when all buy orders are in profit close them all

If true it will close all sell orders at lowest sell price, means when all sell orders are in profit close them all

- Minumum Orders for HiLo Close : Minumum Open Orders to activate Hilo Close.

- Close Profit Orders at Average Profit : If it is true, it will close ONLY profitable orders when "Minumum Average TP" is reached.

- Minumum Average TP (points) : If "Close Profit Orders at Average Profit" is true. This is the required Minumum Average Profit

- Minumum Orders for Average Profit : Mnimum orders for Close Profit Orders at Average Profit. Evenif it is true, It wont start to work before minumum orders.

- Maximum Orders for Average Profit : Maximumorders for Close Profit Orders at Average Profit. Evenif it is true, It will stop to work after maximum orders.



