Fx Trend Ea
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
The Robot is based on 5 Standard Indicators.
- Different settings possible
- Time Filter
- SL and TP
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
- Increase Volume
It works as well on cent accounts.
As there are many different Broker out there i recommend to run the optimization to get the best possible result from your Broker.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum success and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone