The pair strenght panel make easy to see the overall performance of the base and the quote currencies.

It can analyze Daily performance, Weekly performance and Monthly performance.





Seamlessly and without any further input option, it splits the cross in the two currency and analyze the performance of each one:

for example, if it's attched to an AUD/CHF chart, it will report the AUDCHF percentage variation and the composite percentage variation of the whole AUD basket against the other 6 currencies and the whole CHF basket against the other 6 currencies.





It's a powerful tool that let you see the daily, weekly, monthly pressure of a single currency and the underline forces that drive the prices.



