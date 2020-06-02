Engulfing Candle Screener

5

---> Check all the other products <---


The Engulfing Candles Screener is a deeply customizable dashboard. 

You can chose a trend filter, using 2 EMAs, with custom periods applied on a custom TimeFrames

Then you can choose 3 timeframes to search, any TimeFrame is suitable and the screener will find the engulfing candles in the selected timeframe. 

  • 3 Timeframes to scan
  • All the major forex pairs and crosses - up to 28 symbols
  • Deeply Customizable


How to setup the screener: 

  1. Let the crosses visible on your market watch 
  2. Apply the indicator to your chart
  3. Open the option and chose the trend settings and screening timeframes


HOW TO READ THE SIGNALS:

A filled square is a trend-following engulfing candle 

An empty square is a mean reverting engulfing candle

Trade accordingly and be wise. 


---> Check all the other products <---

Produly developed by www.automazionetrading.com

Reviews 1
Trader352748
121
Trader352748 2021.05.18 08:53 
 

18/05/21 Very good software with alerts very good for smart money trading highlight where activity is taken place across the market! Very responsive seller updated the software after earlier comments.

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Trader352748
121
Trader352748 2021.05.18 08:53 
 

18/05/21 Very good software with alerts very good for smart money trading highlight where activity is taken place across the market! Very responsive seller updated the software after earlier comments.

Dario Pedruzzi
3909
Reply from developer Dario Pedruzzi 2021.05.18 18:57
Thanks for your feedback, I'll implement alerts as soon as possible.
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