Engulfing Candle Screener
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 12 September 2021
- Activations: 5
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The Engulfing Candles Screener is a deeply customizable dashboard.
You can chose a trend filter, using 2 EMAs, with custom periods applied on a custom TimeFrames
Then you can choose 3 timeframes to search, any TimeFrame is suitable and the screener will find the engulfing candles in the selected timeframe.
- 3 Timeframes to scan
- All the major forex pairs and crosses - up to 28 symbols
- Deeply Customizable
How to setup the screener:
- Let the crosses visible on your market watch
- Apply the indicator to your chart
- Open the option and chose the trend settings and screening timeframes
HOW TO READ THE SIGNALS:
A filled square is a trend-following engulfing candle
An empty square is a mean reverting engulfing candle
Trade accordingly and be wise.
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Produly developed by www.automazionetrading.com
18/05/21 Very good software with alerts very good for smart money trading highlight where activity is taken place across the market! Very responsive seller updated the software after earlier comments.