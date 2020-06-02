Engulfing Candle Screener

---> Check all the other products <--- The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars. It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range. Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range. This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You ca