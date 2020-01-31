KeyStroke TimeFrame Changer

This practical tool let you setup your keyboard to have shortcuts and hotkeys to change Chart TimeFrame.



Bring your trading to another level by actually take fast and smooth control of switching Time Frames without losing time clicking all over the Meta Trader Terminal.

This tool is born due to scalping issues, where switching from higher timeframe and lower timeframes is really mandatory to make a multi timeframe analysis of the trading setup.

Uplift your trading activity, by letting your keyboard control in a fully customizable setup.

Bind your custom choice keys to selected timeframes and feel the comfort of not using your mouse to switch TF.





This is the ultimate tool, lightwheight and fast, to change rapidly your chart TimeFrame