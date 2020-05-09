MTF Chandelier Channel

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The Multi Time Frame Chandelier Channel is a good synthesis of the chandelier trailing stop and let you analyze the trend. 


Enter when the price breaks one of the two lines, then trail using the opposite line. 

Ideal for scalping, entering after the dot appears. 


Plenty of customization: 

  • Choose the lookback period, the longer, the slower
  • Choose the Time Frame to use (must be greater or equal your chart TF 
  • Play around with the options to get the optimal setup
  • suggested setup: 14 periods and H1 TimeFrame


FREE version (Only working on EURUSD) available here --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49538/


---> Check all the other products <---



Produly developed by www.automazionetrading.com

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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This practical tool let you setup your keyboard to have shortcuts and hotkeys to change Chart TimeFrame.  Bring your trading to another level by actually take fast and smooth control of switching Time Frames without losing time clicking all over the Meta Trader Terminal.  This tool is born due to scalping issues, where switching from higher timeframe and lower timeframes is really mandatory to make a multi timeframe analysis of the trading setup.  Uplift your trading activity, by letting your ke
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The Stochastic Basket Currency Strenght  brings the Stochastic indicator to a new level.  Expanding the boundaries of TimeFrames and mono-currency analysis, the SBCS take the movements of each currency that composes the cross and confront them in the whole basket of 7 crosses.  The indicator works with any combination of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD pairs and with full automation takes in account every stochastic value (main line) for the selected Time Frame.  After that, the indicator
RSI Basket Currency Strenght
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Indicators
The  RSI Basket Currency Strenght  brings the RSI indicator to a new level.  Expanding the boundaries of TimeFrames and mono-currency analysis, the RSI Multi Time Frame Currency Strenght take the movements of each currency that composes the cross and confront them in the whole basket of 7 crosses.  The indicator works with any combination of  AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD  pairs and with full automation takes in account every RSI value for the selected Time Frame.  After that, the ind
WTR Dynamic Trend Ranges
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
CRAZY SALE! Was 250, NOW 50 USD till the end of MAY!!! --->  Check all the other products  <--- The WTR Dynamic Range Indicator is a powerful and deeply customizable range indicator that takes in account the average upward and downward movement of the price in the past trading days.  This fully customizable indicator can be setted for a lot of uses and cases:  • Trend trading on level breakouts  • Spotting high probability targets for Take Profits • Setting a multiple targets for position scali
Engulfing Candle Screener
Dario Pedruzzi
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Indicators
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Engulfing Candles Screener is a deeply customizable dashboard.  You can chose a trend filter, using 2 EMAs, with custom periods applied on a custom TimeFrames Then you can choose 3 timeframes to search, any TimeFrame is suitable and the screener will find the engulfing candles in the selected timeframe.  3 Timeframes to scan All the major forex pairs and crosses - up to 28 symbols Deeply Customizable How to setup the screener:  Let the crosses visib
Candle Bias Full Version
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
--->  Check all the other products  <--- The Candle Bias is a coloring indicator that doesn't take account of the close price of the bars.  It will color the candle in the bearish color (of your choice) if the downard range is greater than the upward range.  Conversely, it will color the candle in the bullish color of your choice if the upward range is greater than the downward range.  This is a major helper for Multi Time Frame analysis, it works on every security and every Time Frame. You ca
Pair Strenght Panel
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
The pair strenght panel make easy to see the overall performance of the base and the quote currencies.  It can analyze Daily performance, Weekly performance and Monthly performance.  Seamlessly and without any further input option, it splits the cross in the two currency and analyze the performance of each one:  for example, if it's attched to an AUD/CHF chart, it will report the AUDCHF percentage variation and the composite percentage variation of the whole AUD basket against the other 6 curre
The Easiest License
Dario Pedruzzi
Libraries
Use a plain google sheet to license your product After years of developing trading software, I noticed the lack of a simple and cheap system to license the software to your customer.  Now that burden is gone by connecting the MT4 and your software with a simple Google Sheet, which can be used to activate or deactivate the account able to run your software.  With a minimum setup you'll be able to compile your software and distributing it without the fear of being spoiled by hackers or bad people
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