RobotController

This is a ready-made professional position tracking system. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The product processes the errors correctly and works on the market efficiently. The trading robot applies basic concepts - breakeven and trailing. The trailing is based not on indicators but on the last bar of the specified time interval (TrailingStep Period) or points (Trailing Stop=0).

Parameters:

  • Deviation – requotes.
  • Sleeps – waiting for position modification. 
  • Trailing Period – the period trailing works at.
  • Trailing Breakeven – breakeven level (0 - disabled).
  • Trailing Start – trailing start level (0 - disabled).
  • Trailing Stop – trailing level (0 - trailing in points is disabled, trailing by period is activated).
  • TrailingStep Period – trailing by period.
Денис
179
Денис 2015.08.06 14:50 
 

Грамотная утилита, все по уму сделано. Для ручной торговли начинающим трейдерам (а может и не только) - самое то. Позволяет гибко настраивать логику следования стоплоса за ценой. Избавляет от рутины, освобождает много времени. По описанию работы в обзоре мне было трудно разобраться в работе, но разработчик помог по скайпу. Рекомендую сделать описание подробнее - скачиваний будет больше :)

