Forex Strategy Builder
- Experts
-
- Version: 50.0
- Activations: 5
Designed for trading on gbpusd
AI learning from history.
A signal to buy or sell is received only when all logical conditions are met.
Positions are closed or reversed when a new signal arrives, or is set manually.
The EA has built-in indicators:
Vidya Moving Average
MA Oscillator
Oscillator of Momentum
Oscillator of ATR
Oscillator of RSI
Oscillator of OBOS
Bears Power
Donchian channel
CCI MA Oscillator
Relative Vigor Index
Bears Power
therefore it is not necessary to have them on your platform.
Trading is carried out as a percentage of the deposit.