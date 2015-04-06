Forex Strategy Builder

Designed for trading on gbpusd





AI learning from history.





A signal to buy or sell is received only when all logical conditions are met.





Positions are closed or reversed when a new signal arrives, or is set manually.





The EA has built-in indicators:





Vidya Moving Average





MA Oscillator





Oscillator of Momentum





Oscillator of ATR





Oscillator of RSI





Oscillator of OBOS





Bears Power





Donchian channel





CCI MA Oscillator





Relative Vigor Index





Bears Power



therefore it is not necessary to have them on your platform.