Forex Strategy Builder

Designed for trading on gbpusd 

AI learning from history.

A signal to buy or sell is received only when all logical conditions are met.

Positions are closed or reversed when a new signal arrives, or is set manually.

The EA has built-in indicators:

Vidya Moving Average

MA Oscillator

Oscillator of Momentum

Oscillator of ATR

Oscillator of RSI

Oscillator of OBOS

Bears Power

Donchian channel

CCI MA Oscillator

Relative Vigor Index

Bears Power


therefore it is not necessary to have them on your platform.

Trading is carried out as a percentage of the deposit.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
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Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
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