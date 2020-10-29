Oscar Enhanced
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.10
The Oscar, one of my favorite indicators. This is my enhanced Version of it with more options and better visuals.
- Many different averaging methods
- Oscar changes color on signal cross, but not too volatile (3% extra threshold)
- Adaptable Divisor, higher numbers lead to more signals, due to higher fluctuations.
Its a fast but quite accurate trend direction indicator. Play around with the settings and make it match to your setup. GL trading
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Очень интересный индикатор, от восторга написал Вам личное сообщение!