Oscar Enhanced

The Oscar, one of my favorite indicators. This is my enhanced Version of it with more options and better visuals.

Many different averaging methods

Oscar changes color on signal cross, but not too volatile (3% extra threshold)

Adaptable Divisor, higher numbers lead to more signals, due to higher fluctuations.

Its a fast but quite accurate trend direction indicator. Play around with the settings and make it match to your setup. GL trading

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