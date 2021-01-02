Supertrend oma histo

The Supertrend indicator is a very versatile and and accurate trend detection system. It can also be used an an reversal indicator. Therefor you can use it either as entry or as an exit signal. Depending on your settings it is also good for trend confirmation.

This version is slightly enhanced from the original version from mladen.

The Supertrend of Averages Histogram Version contains:

11 different price options

Averaging period



18 different averaging types

ATR period and ATR multiplier

Shows results as Histogram



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