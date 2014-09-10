MA RSI Arrows
- Indicators
- Martin Eshleman
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 23 February 2024
Summary
This indicator is based on the MA applied to the RSI indicator. It draws arrows at the confirmed crosses of the MA over the RSI line. When the MA crosses upwards, then a buy arrow is displayed and vice versa. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications.
Inputs
- All inputs are standard, self-explanatory and easy to use. If you have any questions though, just ask.
Notes
Great indy, but could be improved by using a moving average filter so the arrows appear only in the direction of the ma.