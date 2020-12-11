PinTouch indicator calculates and draws high-probability direction Entry points with arrows.

Moving Averages are applied as the direction filter and visualised at the chart.

To identify Exit points is recommended to use one of these options:

1. The nearest levels calculated by the PivoZone Indicator under the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57066

2. Reversal signal

3. Calculated by RR-ratio

4. Of course, your options (post me a message)



