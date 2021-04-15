Keltner Extended
- Indicators
-
Andrii MaronGiant fan of all quantitative research and development.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 May 2021
Classical Keltner Channel Indicator, Extended version. Works on any instruments.
It shows Keltner Bands under these parameters:
* periodMa - Period of Moving Average
* periodAtr - Period of ATR (Average True Range)
* atrMultiplier - ATR Multiplier, multiplies range, calculated by PeriodATR parameter
* modeMA - modes of moving average (MA) calculations (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)
* modePrice - modes of Price calculations for MA (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Weighted)
To change Color of Bands use a Color Tab. Central line is hidden, to show set color#1 from "None" to yours preferred.
Accurate