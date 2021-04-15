Keltner Extended

5

Classical Keltner Channel Indicator, Extended version. Works on any instruments.

It shows Keltner Bands under these parameters:

 * periodMa - Period of Moving Average

 * periodAtr - Period of ATR (Average True Range)

*  atrMultiplier - ATR Multiplier, multiplies range, calculated by PeriodATR parameter 

* modeMA - modes of moving average (MA) calculations (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)

* modePrice - modes of Price calculations for MA (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Weighted)

To change Color of Bands use a Color Tab. Central line is hidden, to show set color#1 from "None" to yours preferred.


Reviews 1
Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2025.01.13 19:14 
 

Accurate

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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PivoZone
Andrii Maron
Indicators
You cannot predict 100% where the price will go ... However, having a better price zone to open a trade when there is a trading signal always puts you in a better position. Indicator "PivoZone" is based on the author's method for determining price reversal-continuation zones. Indicator supports all timeframes with clear visualization on the chart. Unlike standard pivot points, it takes into account the volatility of an asset and allows for a better definition of the market entry zone. Suitable
PinTouch
Andrii Maron
Indicators
PinTouch indicator calculates and draws high-probability direction Entry points with arrows. Moving Averages are applied as the direction filter and visualised at the chart. To identify Exit points is recommended to use one of these options: 1. The nearest levels calculated by the PivoZone Indicator under the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57066 2. Reversal signal 3. Calculated by RR-ratio 4. Of course, your options (post me a message) 
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Martin Brown
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Martin Brown 2025.01.13 19:14 
 

Accurate

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