You cannot predict 100% where the price will go ...

However, having a better price zone to open a trade when there is a trading signal always puts you in a better position.





Indicator "PivoZone" is based on the author's method for determining price reversal-continuation zones.

Indicator supports all timeframes with clear visualization on the chart.

Unlike standard pivot points, it takes into account the volatility of an asset and allows for a better definition of the market entry zone.

Suitable for intraday and medium-term trading. Ideal for combining Price Action signals and support and resistance zones.



