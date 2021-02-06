PivoZone
- Indicators
-
Andrii MaronGiant fan of all quantitative research and development.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 February 2021
- Activations: 20
You cannot predict 100% where the price will go ...
However, having a better price zone to open a trade when there is a trading signal always puts you in a better position.
Indicator "PivoZone" is based on the author's method for determining price reversal-continuation zones.
Indicator supports all timeframes with clear visualization on the chart.
Unlike standard pivot points, it takes into account the volatility of an asset and allows for a better definition of the market entry zone.
Suitable for intraday and medium-term trading.
Ideal for combining Price Action signals and support and resistance zones.