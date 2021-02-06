PivoZone

You cannot predict 100% where the price will go ...
However, having a better price zone to open a trade when there is a trading signal always puts you in a better position.

Indicator "PivoZone" is based on the author's method for determining price reversal-continuation zones.

Indicator supports all timeframes with clear visualization on the chart.

Unlike standard pivot points, it takes into account the volatility of an asset and allows for a better definition of the market entry zone.

Suitable for intraday and medium-term trading.

Ideal for combining Price Action signals and support and resistance zones.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Keltner Extended
Andrii Maron
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Indicators
Classical Keltner Channel Indicator, Extended version. Works on any instruments. It shows Keltner Bands under these parameters:  * periodMa - Period of Moving Average  * periodAtr - Period of ATR (Average True Range) *  atrMultiplier - ATR Multiplier, multiplies range, calculated by PeriodATR parameter  * modeMA - modes of moving average (MA) calculations (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted) * modePrice - modes of Price calculations for MA (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Weighted) T
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PinTouch
Andrii Maron
Indicators
PinTouch indicator calculates and draws high-probability direction Entry points with arrows. Moving Averages are applied as the direction filter and visualised at the chart. To identify Exit points is recommended to use one of these options: 1. The nearest levels calculated by the PivoZone Indicator under the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57066 2. Reversal signal 3. Calculated by RR-ratio 4. Of course, your options (post me a message) 
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