EA GAP Strategy MT5

EA GAP Strategy MT4 - Expert Advisor for trading on gaps. This strategy is very popular in the FOREX market - when a gap arises on the chart, then most often the price then closes it. Advisor rarely trades, mainly at the opening of a new week on Monday, so testing should be carried out over a large period of time. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.

- Min deposit: 100$

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM


PARAMETERS :

  • OPENING_POSITIONS - selection of positions for opening;
  • TIMEFRAME_ATR - ATR timeframe;
  • PERIOD_ATR - ATR period;
  • GAP_SIZE_IN_PIPS - measure the size of the gap in points or as% of ATR;
  • MINIMUM_GAP_SIZE - gap size;
  • MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
  • MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
  • COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true;
  • COMMISSION_PER_LOT - commission for 1 lot;
  • RISK_PER_TRADE - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0.0, then not used;
  • LOTS - starting lot for each N from the balance (parameter FROM_BALANCE);
  • FROM_BALANCE - N units of the base currency for calculating the lot;
  • OPEN_INTERVAL_MINUTES - minimum interval between opening new orders in minutes;
  • OPEN_INTERVAL_PIPS - minimum interval between opening new orders in pips;
  • PAUSE_AFTER_CLOSING - pause after closing an order, between the next auction;
  • MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of unidirectional orders;
  • START_LOT_MULTIPLIER - from what position to start increasing the lot;
  • LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier;
  • MAX_OPEN_LOT - maximum lot;
  • CLOSE_DELAY_MINUTES - minimum duration of transactions in minutes;
  • STOPLOSS_PERCENT - use stop loss as a percentage of the balance;
  • STOPLOSS - stop loss;
  • TAKEPROFIT_PERCENT - use take = profit as a percentage of the balance;
  • TAKEPROFIT - take = profit;
  • BREAKEVEN - pips profit at which the stop loss will be set to breakeven. If = 0, then not used;
  • TRAILING_STOP - size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change. If = 0, then not used;
  • TRAILING_STEP - step of the trailing stop in pips which remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss;


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Ahmed Sarıkaya
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Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.01.01 07:17 
 

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Dinh Trung Thanh
306
Dinh Trung Thanh 2020.12.12 13:03 
 

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