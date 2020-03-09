DynamicFlow EA 30 min
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
DynamicFlow EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It uses an adaptive band-based algorithm to identify high-probability trend reversals and automatically execute trades with advanced risk management.
The EA has been designed for traders looking for a fully automated trading solution that combines intelligent signal generation with dynamic stop-loss management and professional trade execution.
This version has been tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe, where it has demonstrated stable and efficient performance under real market conditions.
Platform
- ✔ MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- ✔ Expert Advisor
- ✔ Fully Automated Trading
- ✔ Supports ECN Brokers
- ✔ Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit brokers
Recommended Market
- Gold (XAUUSD)
Recommended timeframe:
- M30 (30 Minutes)
The EA has been specifically tested and optimized on Gold (XAUUSD) M30.
Trading Strategy
DynamicFlow EA is based on an adaptive trend-following system that combines:
- Dynamic market bands
- Trend reversal detection
- Band breakout confirmation
- Adaptive volatility calculations
- Intelligent market filtering
The algorithm continuously analyzes price movement to identify trend changes while filtering many false signals generated during ranging markets.
Trades are executed only after confirmation conditions are satisfied.
Main Features
Adaptive Trend Detection
Instead of relying on fixed indicators, DynamicFlow EA continuously recalculates dynamic upper and lower market bands according to market volatility.
This allows the strategy to automatically adapt to changing market conditions.
Dynamic Stop Loss
The EA can automatically place Stop Loss based on the dynamic market bands.
Benefits:
- Stops adapt to volatility
- Better protection during trends
- Reduced premature stop-outs
Intelligent Trailing Stop
Trailing Stop follows the adaptive band rather than using a fixed distance.
Advantages:
- Protects profits
- Lets winning trades run
- Adapts to changing volatility
Automatic Break-Even
Once market conditions allow it, the EA can automatically move Stop Loss to Break-Even.
This helps reduce unnecessary losses while protecting open positions.
Smart Position Management
The EA includes professional trade management features:
- Automatic position closing on opposite signals
- Position monitoring
- Magic Number support
- Trade comments
- Slippage control
Optional Position Strengthening
DynamicFlow EA supports optional position strengthening.
When enabled, additional positions can be opened after predefined price movement while respecting the maximum number of allowed trades.
Distance Filter
A built-in distance filter helps prevent entries when price has moved excessively from the reference trend level.
When conditions are not optimal, the EA can optionally use pending orders instead of market execution.
Risk Management
The EA includes several professional safety mechanisms:
- Dynamic lot calculation
- Fixed lot option
- Maximum risk filter
- Margin verification
- Broker stop-level verification
- Volume normalization
- Trade context protection
Visual Dashboard
A professional dashboard displays:
- Current trend
- Account balance
- Equity
- Floating profit/loss
- Active positions
- Current spread
- Latest trading signal
- Trading status
- Next lot size
- Band values
Everything can be monitored directly from the chart.
Visual Trading Signals
The EA can display:
- Buy arrows
- Sell arrows
- Trend lines
- Dynamic market bands
This allows traders to visually verify every generated signal.
Trading Modes
The EA supports multiple signal modes:
- Trend Change
- Band Cross
- Combined Signals
Users can select the preferred trading style directly from the settings.
Money Management
DynamicFlow EA supports:
- Fixed Lot Size
- Automatic Lot Scaling based on Account Balance
- Configurable Balance Step
- Lot Increment System
Main Inputs
The Expert Advisor provides a wide range of customizable parameters including:
- ATR/Band Factor
- Signal Type
- Timeframe
- Lot Size
- Dynamic Stop Loss
- Trailing Stop
- Break Even
- Position Strengthening
- Distance Filter
- Risk Filter
- Dashboard
- Visual Signals
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Timeframe: M30
Trading Style: Fully Automatic
Advantages
- Fully automated trading
- Adaptive trend-following algorithm
- Dynamic Stop Loss
- Intelligent Trailing Stop
- Automatic Break-Even
- Advanced money management
- Risk control system
- Visual dashboard
- Multiple signal modes
- Professional order management
- Easy to configure
- Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Important Information
DynamicFlow EA has been tested on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) using XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute (M30) timeframe.
As with any automated trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results. Traders are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and to apply appropriate risk management.