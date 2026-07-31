Candle Time Remaining Pro

Candle Time Remaining Pro is an essential utility for traders who need precise time awareness for candle closes. It displays a real-time countdown timer directly on your charts, ensuring you never miss a candle close or entry signal again.

Designed with performance and clarity in mind, Candle Timer Pro is lightweight, highly configurable, and smoothly updates every second—even during low market volatility.

Key Features:
- Smooth Second-by-Second Countdown: Powered by an internal timer for continuous accuracy.
- Custom Prefix: Fully customizable text label (Default: "Next candle: ").
- Visual Close Alert: Change text color during the final seconds before candle close (configurable threshold).
- Flexible Positioning: Position the timer in any screen corner with adjustable X and Y pixel offsets.
- Clean & Non-Intrusive Design: Integrates seamlessly into any chart setup without obscuring price action.
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically displays hours (H:MM:SS) for higher timeframes (H4, D1, etc.).

Inputs Parameters:
--- DISPLAY & TEXT ---
- Custom Prefix: Set your preferred text label in any language.
- Screen Corner: Choose display location (Lower-Left recommended).
- X Offset / Y Offset: Precise pixel adjustment for perfect chart fit.
- Default Color / Font Size / Font Style: Customize aesthetic appearance.

--- CANDLE CLOSING ALERT ---
- Enable Visual Alert: Toggle color change on/off.
- Alert Threshold: Define how many seconds before close the color changes.
- Alert Color: Color used during the alert period (Default: Red).

Suitable for day traders, scalpers, and swing traders across all financial instruments (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities).
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a 5-star review! It helps a lot.
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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