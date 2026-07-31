Candle Time Remaining Pro is an essential utility for traders who need precise time awareness for candle closes. It displays a real-time countdown timer directly on your charts, ensuring you never miss a candle close or entry signal again.





Designed with performance and clarity in mind, Candle Timer Pro is lightweight, highly configurable, and smoothly updates every second—even during low market volatility.





Key Features:

- Smooth Second-by-Second Countdown: Powered by an internal timer for continuous accuracy.

- Custom Prefix: Fully customizable text label (Default: "Next candle: ").

- Visual Close Alert: Change text color during the final seconds before candle close (configurable threshold).

- Flexible Positioning: Position the timer in any screen corner with adjustable X and Y pixel offsets.

- Clean & Non-Intrusive Design: Integrates seamlessly into any chart setup without obscuring price action.

- Multi-Timeframe Support: Automatically displays hours (H:MM:SS) for higher timeframes (H4, D1, etc.).





Inputs Parameters:

--- DISPLAY & TEXT ---

- Custom Prefix: Set your preferred text label in any language.

- Screen Corner: Choose display location (Lower-Left recommended).

- X Offset / Y Offset: Precise pixel adjustment for perfect chart fit.

- Default Color / Font Size / Font Style: Customize aesthetic appearance.





--- CANDLE CLOSING ALERT ---

- Enable Visual Alert: Toggle color change on/off.

- Alert Threshold: Define how many seconds before close the color changes.

- Alert Color: Color used during the alert period (Default: Red).





Suitable for day traders, scalpers, and swing traders across all financial instruments (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities).

If you find this indicator useful, please leave a 5-star review! It helps a lot.

