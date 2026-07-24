Alpha Breakout Pro

Alpha Breakout Pro

Inside Bar Breakout Expert Advisor with Market Structure Confirmation

Alpha Breakout Pro is a breakout trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize high-quality trade setups over high trade frequency.

Unlike conventional breakout robots that trade every breakout opportunity, Alpha Breakout Pro combines Inside Bar Breakout detection, Market Structure analysis, and Change of Character (CHoCH) confirmation to filter out lower-probability setups and focus on trades that align with the prevailing market direction.

Built with advanced risk management, intelligent quantitative filters, and extensive operational controls, the EA provides traders with complete control over when and how it trades while keeping its proprietary optimization engine protected. Native Prop Firm compliance tools — including daily drawdown protection and a high-impact news filter — make it suitable for challenge and funded accounts, not just personal trading.

After purchase, users receive access to a private telegram group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and optimization.
Members can also access updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed.

After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual.

Strategy Overview

The strategy identifies Inside Bar formations and waits for a confirmed breakout.

Before entering any position, Alpha Breakout Pro determines the current market bias using market structure analysis. Long trades are only taken in bullish conditions, while short trades are only taken in bearish conditions.

To further improve trade quality, the EA incorporates proprietary NAS100 quantitative filters that evaluate optimized seasonal conditions, trading days, and trading hours before allowing new positions.

This multi-layer filtering approach helps reduce false breakout signals and improves trade selection.

Key Features

✔ Inside Bar Breakout Detection

✔ Market Structure Trend Filter

✔ Change of Character (CHoCH) Confirmation

✔ Proprietary NAS100 Quantitative Filters

✔ Daily Drawdown Protection (Prop Firm Mode)

✔ High-Impact News Filter (MQL5 Economic Calendar)

✔ Trade Randomization (Execution Delay & SL/TP Jitter)

Automatic Broker Time Synchronization (Dynamic GMT Offset Detection)

✔ Visual Mother Bar, Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels (Auto-Cleared on Trade Close)

Dynamic On-Chart Pivot & CHoCH Triangle Markers for visual structure tracking

✔ Independent Long and Short Risk-to-Reward Ratios

✔ Dynamic Position Sizing Based on Account Risk

✔ Configurable Trading Session Window

✔ Long Trades Only / Short Trades Only Controls

✔ Friday Automatic Position Close

✔ Maximum Trade Duration (Time Stop)

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Calculation

✔ Broker Stop-Level Validation

✔ Margin Verification Before Trade Execution

✔ Customizable Trade Comments

✔ Real-Time On-Chart Information Panel with Drawdown & Operating Status

Advanced Risk Management

Alpha Breakout Pro includes professional money management features to help maintain disciplined trading.

  • Percentage-based risk per trade
  • Automatic lot size calculation
  • Dynamic Stop Loss placement
  • Automatic Take Profit calculation
  • Margin availability verification
  • Broker validation checks
  • Maximum holding time
  • Optional Friday position closure to reduce weekend gap exposure
  • Daily drawdown limit with configurable reference (Balance, Equity, or Higher) and calculation mode (Fixed or Trailing High-Water Mark), with automatic position closure if breached

The EA does not use dangerous recovery techniques.

No Martingale. No Grid.

Each trade is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.

Prop Firm & News Protection

Alpha Breakout Pro includes tools built specifically for prop firm challenge and funded accounts:

  • Daily Drawdown Limit — set a maximum daily loss percentage; the EA automatically halts trading and liquidates open positions if breached
  • Flexible Drawdown Basis — measure against Balance, Equity, or the Higher of the two
  • Fixed or Trailing Drawdown Calculation — choose a fixed daily reset or a trailing high-water mark
  • High-Impact News Filter — automatically pauses new trade entries around high-impact economic events, with an optional forced close of open positions ahead of news
  • Trade Randomization — optional randomized execution delay and Stop Loss / Take Profit jitter to vary trade execution patterns

Trading Filters

A key part of Alpha Breakout Pro is its intelligent filtering system.

Users can configure:

  • Trading Session Window
  • Broker Time Synchronization
  • Proprietary NAS100 Seasonal Filter
  • Proprietary NAS100 Day Filter
  • Proprietary NAS100 Hour Filter
  • Daily Drawdown Limit & Calculation Mode
  • High-Impact News Filter Timing
  • Long Trades Only
  • Short Trades Only
  • Maximum Holding Time

These controls allow traders to adapt the EA to different brokers and account types while benefiting from a professionally optimized quantitative filtering engine.

Recommended Market

✔ US100 (Nasdaq 100 Index)

The EA is specifically developed and optimized for US100 breakout trading conditions.

Recommended Timeframe

✔ M15 (15 Minutes)

Alpha Breakout Pro is designed around the volatility, structure, and breakout behavior commonly observed on the US100 15-minute chart.

Suitable For

Alpha Breakout Pro is suitable for:

  • Prop Firm Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Traders seeking rule-based automation

Fully Customizable

Users can configure operational settings including:

  • Risk Percentage
  • Independent Long & Short Risk-to-Reward Ratios
  • Daily Drawdown Limit, Basis, and Mode
  • News Filter Timing
  • Trade Randomization Parameters
  • Trading Session Window
  • Broker Time Synchronization (Auto or Manual Override) 
  • Friday Close Settings
  • Custom Order Comment
  • Information Panel Settings
  • Visual Display Options
  • Chart Colors

The EA's proprietary market structure engine and quantitative optimization parameters remain internally managed to ensure consistent strategy execution while allowing traders to customize operational behavior.

Important Information

  • News filter requires the MQL5 Economic Calendar to be populated by your broker/terminal
  • Optimized settings may vary depending on the trading instrument and broker

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account and ensure the settings are appropriate for your broker and risk tolerance before trading on a live account.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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