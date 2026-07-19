Asian Session Range Breakout Gold Boost

🚀 +56.5% Higher Net Profit with Boost Mode Enabled

The optional Boost Mode increases net profit by 56.5%, from $629,553.58 to $985,264.47 over a 3.5-year documented backtest, while keeping the Win Rate virtually unchanged.

✅ Boost Mode Enabled

Net Profit: $985,264.47

$985,264.47 +56.5% Higher Net Profit

Win Rate: 76.09%

76.09% Profit Factor: 3.01

3.01 Relative Drawdown (Funds): 21.60%

21.60% 184 Trades

✅ Boost Mode Disabled

Net Profit: $629,553.58

$629,553.58 Win Rate: 75.27%

75.27% Profit Factor: 2.74

2.74 Relative Drawdown (Funds): 19.03%

19.03% 186 Trades

📊 Performance Comparison

The most remarkable result is that net profit increases by more than 56% while the Win Rate remains almost identical (76.09% vs. 75.27%). Boost Mode primarily improves the profitability of winning trades without significantly changing the trading frequency.

⚠️ Choosing the Right Mode

Boost Mode exceeds the drawdown limits typically allowed by Prop Firm challenges (generally capped between 8% and 12%; this EA recorded a 21.60% Relative Drawdown (Funds) with Boost Mode enabled). Therefore, Boost Mode is designed for live retail trading accounts rather than Prop Firm evaluation or funded accounts.

For traders operating under Prop Firm drawdown restrictions, or for those who prefer a more conservative risk profile, Boost Mode should remain disabled (19.03% Relative Drawdown (Funds)).

Boost Mode is enabled by default, but it can be disabled at any time with a single parameter.

🤖 Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor automatically manages:

Asian Session Range detection

Market analysis

Trade entries

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Position management

Trading sessions

Trade exits

Risk management rules

The only settings you may need to adjust are:

The maximum allowed lot size , according to your account size and your personal risk management preferences.

, according to your account size and your personal risk management preferences. Boost Mode (Enabled / Disabled).

All other trading decisions are handled automatically by the EA.

Backtest Period: 3.5 years (2023.01.01 – 2026.07.07)

3.5 years (2023.01.01 – 2026.07.07) History Quality: 100%

100% Initial Deposit: $100,000

$100,000 Maximum Lot Size Setting: 60 lots

60 lots Symbol: GOLD# (M5)

GOLD# (M5) Real XM Tick Data

Fully Documented Results

📈 Documented Backtest🎯 Strategy Overview

The EA combines multiple market filters—including ATR, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average Slope, and an Ichimoku Cloud market regime filter—with a Price Action strategy based on the Asian Session Range. It automatically adapts its trading decisions to current market conditions while remaining fully automated throughout the entire trading session.

Fully Automated Expert Advisor

Optional Boost Mode

Asian Session Range Strategy

Multi-Filter Market Analysis

High Win Rate

Real Tick Data Backtesting

MT5 Compatible

Easy Configuration

Key FeaturesDisclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

The backtest results presented were obtained using XM real tick historical data over the specified testing period. Actual performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and market environment.