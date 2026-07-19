Asian Session Range Breakout Gold Boost

🚀 +56.5% Higher Net Profit with Boost Mode Enabled

The optional Boost Mode increases net profit by 56.5%, from $629,553.58 to $985,264.47 over a 3.5-year documented backtest, while keeping the Win Rate virtually unchanged.

📊 Performance Comparison

✅ Boost Mode Enabled

  • Net Profit: $985,264.47
  • +56.5% Higher Net Profit
  • Win Rate: 76.09%
  • Profit Factor: 3.01
  • Relative Drawdown (Funds): 21.60%
  • 184 Trades

✅ Boost Mode Disabled

  • Net Profit: $629,553.58
  • Win Rate: 75.27%
  • Profit Factor: 2.74
  • Relative Drawdown (Funds): 19.03%
  • 186 Trades

The most remarkable result is that net profit increases by more than 56% while the Win Rate remains almost identical (76.09% vs. 75.27%). Boost Mode primarily improves the profitability of winning trades without significantly changing the trading frequency.

⚠️ Choosing the Right Mode

Boost Mode exceeds the drawdown limits typically allowed by Prop Firm challenges (generally capped between 8% and 12%; this EA recorded a 21.60% Relative Drawdown (Funds) with Boost Mode enabled). Therefore, Boost Mode is designed for live retail trading accounts rather than Prop Firm evaluation or funded accounts.

For traders operating under Prop Firm drawdown restrictions, or for those who prefer a more conservative risk profile, Boost Mode should remain disabled (19.03% Relative Drawdown (Funds)).

Boost Mode is enabled by default, but it can be disabled at any time with a single parameter.

🤖 Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor automatically manages:

  • Asian Session Range detection
  • Market analysis
  • Trade entries
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Position management
  • Trading sessions
  • Trade exits
  • Risk management rules

The only settings you may need to adjust are:

  • The maximum allowed lot size, according to your account size and your personal risk management preferences.
  • Boost Mode (Enabled / Disabled).

All other trading decisions are handled automatically by the EA.

📈 Documented Backtest
  • Backtest Period: 3.5 years (2023.01.01 – 2026.07.07)
  • History Quality: 100%
  • Initial Deposit: $100,000
  • Maximum Lot Size Setting: 60 lots
  • Symbol: GOLD# (M5)
  • Real XM Tick Data
  • Fully Documented Results
🎯 Strategy Overview

The EA combines multiple market filters—including ATR, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average Slope, and an Ichimoku Cloud market regime filter—with a Price Action strategy based on the Asian Session Range. It automatically adapts its trading decisions to current market conditions while remaining fully automated throughout the entire trading session.

Key Features
  • Fully Automated Expert Advisor
  • Optional Boost Mode
  • Asian Session Range Strategy
  • Multi-Filter Market Analysis
  • High Win Rate
  • Real Tick Data Backtesting
  • MT5 Compatible
  • Easy Configuration
Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

The backtest results presented were obtained using XM real tick historical data over the specified testing period. Actual performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and market environment.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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