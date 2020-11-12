Using the New Topic indicator is very simple as the easiest way is to look at the chart and act according to the colored arrows.





The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price fluctuations (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also more averaged. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend.









When calculating this indicator, logorithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the trend, seasonality and other inclusions that spoil the picture of volatility, then the standard deviation is plotted based on the data obtained.