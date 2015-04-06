Luma EA 5D

Luma EA 5D


With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders, as this EA only opens 1 operation at a time, that is, it only opens another operation after the current one is finished.

It has 5 customizable parameters, without many complications. This EA is ideal for those looking for more simplicity to find the ideal configuration to achieve good yields knowing exactly what this is and what each parameter does and thus achieving consistent yields. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment.

Parameters:

  • StartHour  - in which hour of the day to look for the pattern.
  • TakeProfit - takeprofit distance in pips.
  • StopLoss - stoploss distance in pips.
  • Lots - volume of the EA’s transactions. Don’t be greedy 🙂.
  • MA_Period - period of the moving average to be used by Luma EA 5D.

I recommend when purchasing EA to use the strategy analyzer to analyze the best parameters for the currency you want to trade depending on your strategy and initial investment. The strategy that follows at EA is with standard values. EA has been tested up to a minimum capital of $ 100, the more capital you have the more profit it makes.

If your strategy is conservative or initial investment is low it is recommended to leave a lower stop loss between 20 to 60, take profit between 60 to 100 and the lot must be low, because when you lose it is little, when you win it is a lot and with a lower lot is much more difficult to break the bank.

Now all parameters can be fully optimized for finding the best yields with high security.

**This EA is for 5-digit brokers.



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5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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