Luma EA 4D
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Luma EA 4D
With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders, as this EA only opens 1 operation at a time, that is, it only opens another operation after the current one is finished.
It has 5 customizable parameters, without many complications. This EA is ideal for those looking for more simplicity to find the ideal configuration to achieve good yields knowing exactly what this is and what each parameter does and thus achieving consistent yields. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment.
Parameters:
- StartHour - in which hour of the day to look for the pattern.
- TakeProfit - takeprofit distance in pips.
- StopLoss - stoploss distance in pips.
- Lots - volume of the EA’s transactions. Don’t be greedy 🙂.
- MA_Period - period of the moving average to be used by Luma EA 4D.
I recommend when purchasing EA to use the strategy analyzer to analyze the best parameters for the currency you want to trade depending on your strategy and initial investment. The strategy that follows at EA is with standard values. EA has been tested up to a minimum capital of $ 100, the more capital you have the more profit it makes.
If your strategy is conservative or initial investment is low it is recommended to leave a lower stop loss between 20 to 60, take profit between 60 to 100 and the lot must be low, because when you lose it is little, when you win it is a lot and with a lower lot is much more difficult to break the bank.
Now all parameters can be fully optimized for finding the best yields with high security.
**This EA is for 4-digit brokers.