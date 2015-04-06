Luma EA 4D





With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders, as this EA only opens 1 operation at a time, that is, it only opens another operation after the current one is finished.

It has 5 customizable parameters, without many complications. This EA is ideal for those looking for more simplicity to find the ideal configuration to achieve good yields knowing exactly what this is and what each parameter does and thus achieving consistent yields. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment.

Parameters:

StartHour - in which hour of the day to look for the pattern.



- TakeProfit - takeprofit distance in pips.

- StopLoss - stoploss distance in pips.

- Lots - volume of the EA’s transactions. Don’t be greedy 🙂.

- volume of the EA’s transactions. Don’t be greedy 🙂. MA_Period - period of the moving average to be used by Luma EA 4D.