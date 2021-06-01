RealCryptoLevels MT4

The RealCryptoLevels indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to medium-term trading, because you can see the preferences of buyers and sellers at the moment and their mood for the future. The indicator pulls volume data directly from the largest cryptographic exchanges with the maximum depth of the order book, so the levels are not fictional, as some indicators draw, but the real ones on which successful trading can be built.

The indicator is an analogue of the tradefuck.net service, only with a convenient display of volumes and levels directly on the chart.

MT5 version of indicator: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/58822

Connected Exchanges: Bitstamp, Binance, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bitmex, Kraken (several more exchanges will be connected in the near future).

Supported crypt currency pairs: BTCUSD, XRPUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, EOSUSD, BHCUSD (soon to be more).

Since the indicators can not connect to the Internet to do this you need to install RealCryptoLevels Connector and add the listed addresses in the terminal settings to allow connection to the cryptocurrency exchanges:

https://www.bitstamp.net

https://www.binance.com

https://api-pub.bitfinex.com

https://api.hitbtc.com

https://www.bitmex.com

https://api.kraken.com

Crypto exchanges limit the frequency of connections to them for information, so do not clamp this indicator on many charts or reduce the refresh rate of the indicator in the connector settings. If you exceed the number of requests for a short period of time, the exchange may use a temporary ban from five minutes to several hours or even a few days in special cases. You can download a free connector and check the connection to the exchanges before you buy the indicator. If you have problems connecting to exchanges, write to me to solve the problem. If a symbol is not recognized on the chart (different brokers may name symbols differently), then select a symbol in the connector settings.

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please write to me in a personal message on the site or in a group https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01003B472665D701


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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RealCryptoLevels MT5
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Indicators
The RealCryptoLevels indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to medium-term trading, because you can see the preferences of buyers and sellers at the moment and their mood for the future. The indicator pulls volume data
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