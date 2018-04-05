Daikoku MT5

The system of work, the adviser is trending!!! and it is concluded on averaging the price over a period of time with the placing and changing the location of pending orders.  The system has proven itself over many years of trading me on a real account. And I wrote an adviser so that you can try this strategy!!! The promotion price is up to 15.03.2023 at $ 50 after +350
     If you want to use the settings on multiple currency pairs, file EAAset.txt with the general settings for all currency pairs, you need to put them in the Files folder along the way C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files
Real signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1822995?source=Site +Signals+My
   Daikoku MT5 Support Group -https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/0181DBB82E1ED901
requirements:
1. Trading pairs: EURUSD,GPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURAUD,AUDCHF,CADCHF,NZDCAD,CHFJPY,NZDJPY
2. Timeframe: H1
3. Minimum deposit: $500 for each currency pair.
4. Leverage: 1:100 recommended 1:500 and above
5. Brokers: hedging accounts, any brokers cent or regular accounts.
 
DESCRIPTION OF TRADING PARAMETERS:
1. MONEY MANAGEMENT // Money management section
2. LotPerStep // Lot per balance step
3. Step_Equity // Balance step
4. TypeWork // Opesiggepsu mode - trading on one currency pair or Allcurrensy mode – trading on all selected currency pairs.
5. Module A // Trade in the BUY direction
6. BUY_Period // number of days to enter BUY
7. BUY_SL1 // Stop Loss BUY
8.    BUY_TP1 // Take Profit BUY
9. BUY_SL2 // Stop Loss for BUY
10. BUY_TP2_persent // Take Profit for BUY
11. Recovery factor// Recovery Factor BUY
12.    Modul_B // Trading in the direction of SELL
13. SELL_Period // Trade in the direction of SELL
14. SELL_SL1// Stop Loss SELL
15. SELL_TP1// Take Profit SELL
16. SELL_SL2 // Stop Loss for SELL
17. SELL_TP2_persent // Take Profit for SELL
18. Recovery factor// Recovery factor SELL
19. Period Sell // Number of days for a SELL order
20. Period Buy // Number of days for a BUY order
21. Currency pairs // Currency pairs settings section (true,false)
22. Comment No. 1 // Comment
23. ShowInfo // Information panel (true,false)
24. Magic_BUY_Modul_A // Magik BUY
25. Magic_SELL_Modul_B // Magik SELL

INSTALLATION:
- Open the H1 chart, on one of the selected currency pairs (true mode).
- All currency pairs that you plan to trade should be active on the terminal in the "market overview" section.
- Install the Expert Advisor on the terminal, tick true next to all currency pairs that you plan to trade.
- Set the desired amount of risk.
important: When buying a Daikoku MT5 Advisor, you will receive a Daikoku RB MT5 Advisor as a gift
- If you do not understand how to change the settings, then contact me, observe risk management.
- The adviser works on any brokers, as transactions are processed on pending orders, it is not sensitive to spread and slippage.
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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