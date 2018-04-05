Daikoku MT5
- Experts
-
Imamudin AlimuradovI develop MT4 and MT5 robots
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 12
The system of work, the adviser is trending!!! and it is concluded on averaging the price over a period of time with the placing and changing the location of pending orders. The system has proven itself over many years of trading me on a real account. And I wrote an adviser so that you can try this strategy!!! The promotion price is up to 15.03.2023 at $ 50 after +350
If you want to use the settings on multiple currency pairs, file EAAset.txt with the general settings for all currency pairs, you need to put them in the Files folder along the way C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files
Real signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1822995?source=Site +Signals+My
Daikoku MT5 Support Group -https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/0181DBB82E1ED901
requirements:
1. Trading pairs: EURUSD,GPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURAUD,AUDCHF,CADCHF,NZDCAD,CHFJPY,NZDJPY
2. Timeframe: H1
3. Minimum deposit: $500 for each currency pair.
4. Leverage: 1:100 recommended 1:500 and above
5. Brokers: hedging accounts, any brokers cent or regular accounts.
DESCRIPTION OF TRADING PARAMETERS:
1. MONEY MANAGEMENT // Money management section
2. LotPerStep // Lot per balance step
3. Step_Equity // Balance step
4. TypeWork // Opesiggepsu mode - trading on one currency pair or Allcurrensy mode – trading on all selected currency pairs.
5. Module A // Trade in the BUY direction
6. BUY_Period // number of days to enter BUY
7. BUY_SL1 // Stop Loss BUY
8. BUY_TP1 // Take Profit BUY
9. BUY_SL2 // Stop Loss for BUY
10. BUY_TP2_persent // Take Profit for BUY
11. Recovery factor// Recovery Factor BUY
12. Modul_B // Trading in the direction of SELL
13. SELL_Period // Trade in the direction of SELL
14. SELL_SL1// Stop Loss SELL
15. SELL_TP1// Take Profit SELL
16. SELL_SL2 // Stop Loss for SELL
17. SELL_TP2_persent // Take Profit for SELL
18. Recovery factor// Recovery factor SELL
19. Period Sell // Number of days for a SELL order
20. Period Buy // Number of days for a BUY order
21. Currency pairs // Currency pairs settings section (true,false)
22. Comment No. 1 // Comment
23. ShowInfo // Information panel (true,false)
24. Magic_BUY_Modul_A // Magik BUY
25. Magic_SELL_Modul_B // Magik SELL
INSTALLATION:
- Open the H1 chart, on one of the selected currency pairs (true mode).
- All currency pairs that you plan to trade should be active on the terminal in the "market overview" section.
- Install the Expert Advisor on the terminal, tick true next to all currency pairs that you plan to trade.
- Set the desired amount of risk.
important: When buying a Daikoku MT5 Advisor, you will receive a Daikoku RB MT5 Advisor as a gift
- If you do not understand how to change the settings, then contact me, observe risk management.
- The adviser works on any brokers, as transactions are processed on pending orders, it is not sensitive to spread and slippage.
If you want to use the settings on multiple currency pairs, file EAAset.txt with the general settings for all currency pairs, you need to put them in the Files folder along the way C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files
Real signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1822995?source=Site +Signals+My
Daikoku MT5 Support Group -https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/0181DBB82E1ED901
requirements:
1. Trading pairs: EURUSD,GPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCHF,USDCAD,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURAUD,AUDCHF,CADCHF,NZDCAD,CHFJPY,NZDJPY
2. Timeframe: H1
3. Minimum deposit: $500 for each currency pair.
4. Leverage: 1:100 recommended 1:500 and above
5. Brokers: hedging accounts, any brokers cent or regular accounts.
DESCRIPTION OF TRADING PARAMETERS:
1. MONEY MANAGEMENT // Money management section
2. LotPerStep // Lot per balance step
3. Step_Equity // Balance step
4. TypeWork // Opesiggepsu mode - trading on one currency pair or Allcurrensy mode – trading on all selected currency pairs.
5. Module A // Trade in the BUY direction
6. BUY_Period // number of days to enter BUY
7. BUY_SL1 // Stop Loss BUY
8. BUY_TP1 // Take Profit BUY
9. BUY_SL2 // Stop Loss for BUY
10. BUY_TP2_persent // Take Profit for BUY
11. Recovery factor// Recovery Factor BUY
12. Modul_B // Trading in the direction of SELL
13. SELL_Period // Trade in the direction of SELL
14. SELL_SL1// Stop Loss SELL
15. SELL_TP1// Take Profit SELL
16. SELL_SL2 // Stop Loss for SELL
17. SELL_TP2_persent // Take Profit for SELL
18. Recovery factor// Recovery factor SELL
19. Period Sell // Number of days for a SELL order
20. Period Buy // Number of days for a BUY order
21. Currency pairs // Currency pairs settings section (true,false)
22. Comment No. 1 // Comment
23. ShowInfo // Information panel (true,false)
24. Magic_BUY_Modul_A // Magik BUY
25. Magic_SELL_Modul_B // Magik SELL
INSTALLATION:
- Open the H1 chart, on one of the selected currency pairs (true mode).
- All currency pairs that you plan to trade should be active on the terminal in the "market overview" section.
- Install the Expert Advisor on the terminal, tick true next to all currency pairs that you plan to trade.
- Set the desired amount of risk.
important: When buying a Daikoku MT5 Advisor, you will receive a Daikoku RB MT5 Advisor as a gift
- If you do not understand how to change the settings, then contact me, observe risk management.
- The adviser works on any brokers, as transactions are processed on pending orders, it is not sensitive to spread and slippage.