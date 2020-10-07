Common Positions Close MT5

The Expert Advisor helps in manual trading or closes the positions of another Expert Advisor. He is designed to automatically close position or group positions when the total conditions is reached. He does not open deals on his own. The EA can close positions on one symbol, on the entire account or on a specified magic number. You can specify in the settings the general Take and the general StopLoss for a group of positions for close.

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, write me to the group https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01003B472665D701


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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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RealCryptoLevels MT5
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The RealCryptoLevels indicator by downloading the order book of crypt exchanges with maximum depth shows horizontal volumes of popular crypto currencies on the chart, so you can see not only the volumes, but also the levels and them strength (see screenshots), which is very important for successful trading in all strategies from scalping to medium-term trading, because you can see the preferences of buyers and sellers at the moment and their mood for the future. The indicator pulls volume data
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tsunami80
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tsunami80 2020.11.26 17:33 
 

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