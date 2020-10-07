Common Positions Close MT5

The Expert Advisor helps in manual trading or closes the positions of another Expert Advisor. He is designed to automatically close position or group positions when the total conditions is reached. He does not open deals on his own. The EA can close positions on one symbol, on the entire account or on a specified magic number. You can specify in the settings the general Take and the general StopLoss for a group of positions for close.

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, write me to the group https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01003B472665D701



