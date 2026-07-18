Titan X Pro EA

5

Titan X Pro EA


>>>  Price will be increased after Every 10 Copies of purchase. ( Only 2 copies to increase the price

Overview:

Titan X Pro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed for automated trading XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD.


The system is built around one simple idea: the user should not have to become the operator of their own Expert Advisor.

There is no need to configure dozens of parameters, constantly monitor the chart or interfere with active trade management.

Titan X Pro EA independently handles the entire technical trading cycle — from evaluating current market conditions to opening, managing, and closing positions, News Filter with trade blocking on impactful news with all customizable inputs.

You Can choose: 

  • Risk Control.
  • Lot inputs.
  • Trailing Customizations.
  • News Filter handling.
  • Equity Protection.
  • Profit Control.
  • Friday Trade closing.


The system handles everything else.

Titan X Pro EA was created for traders who value automation, discipline, and precision of execution. The algorithm operates consistently, does not miss trading opportunities because of emotions, and does not change its rules after several winning or losing trades.

Automatic Position Sizing:
The Expert Advisor automatically calculates position size according to the account balance and the selected risk percentage when multiple trades opening are on. Otherwise it use fixed lot.


Spread Filter:

Before opening a position trades EA will must check spread to protect abnormal spread of Brokers.

It also protects from abnormal Spread of News hours also.


When trading costs become abnormal, a new entry can be blocked.

News Filter: 

I have used dynamic News protection with a standard customization with inputs and it will automatically block trades after and before News Time and Draw all on chart with visualizations.

Dashboard: 

Dashboard will show:

  • Account Name.
  • Account Size.
  • Daily Profit.
  • Running PNL.
  • Spread.
  • Lot Size.
  • Loss Count.
  • Trade Type.
  • Total Positions.


Instruction For Use: 

  1. Instrument: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD.
  2. Primary Timeframe: M1 ( 1 Minute ).
  3. Trail Handling: ( Increase Trail Parameters if Needed )

ATR Trail: BTCUSD and ETHUSD. 

  • Start Trail: 1.5
  • Book Trail: 1.2

Point Trail: XAUUSD.

Account Type: Must Use Low Spread Account.


WHAT THE USER NEEDS TO DO:

The system does not require a long optimization process.

The basic setup process is as follows:

  • Install Titan X Pro EA in MetaTrader 5
  • Open an XAUUSD, BTCUSD, ETHUSD chart.
  • Set the timeframe to M1
  • Select the appropriate risk profile
  • Operating Mode: Fully Automated.
  • Enable algorithmic trading
  • After that, Titan X Pro EA begins operating independently.
  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted trading 24/5 terminal Operation.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:

Trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Historical performance, strategy tester results, and real trading account statistics do not guarantee future performance.


Actual results may differ because of market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, latency, account size, leverage, and the selected risk profile.
Titan X Pro EA is a software tool designed to automate trading operations. It is not financial advice, investment advice, or a guarantee of profit.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a real account, I highly recommend to test the system on a demo account, confirmed with everything and to be familiar and know the EA approach.


The user independently decides whether to use the product and remains responsible for the management of their trading capital.


Reviews 1
David
58
David 2026.07.20 15:51 
 

Bin begeistert!!!Schnelle Hilfe !Vielen Dank

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David
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David 2026.07.20 15:51 
 

Bin begeistert!!!Schnelle Hilfe !Vielen Dank

Sahib Ul Ahsan
3290
Reply from developer Sahib Ul Ahsan 2026.07.20 16:39
Thank you so much for your great review. I am glad to hear you are happy with the product. Wishing you successful trading, and it inspires me to improve and serve the best product to all. Thanks.
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