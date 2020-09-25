Titan Assist

This Expert Advisor is to assist you on Impulse's Titan method.

The expert :
* Placement of SL/PE and TP in automatic mode
* Automatic order taking
* Automatic calculation of the Lots according to your Money management
* Automatic calculation of Fibonacci levels
* Tracking and closing of orders automatically
* Detection of signal cancellations
* Manual customisation of the PE is possible
* Manual pause possible in case of event

To make the best use of the Expert you should :
* follow the Impulse Titan training course: https://bit.ly/35R8voN
* use the Titan scanner

For information and evolution requests:  http://www.invest4you.biz/FR/ea-titan-assist.awp


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Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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