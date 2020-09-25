Titan Assist

Sleep in peace2 Jie Yi Weng Utilities

He is a very good tool, if you like him, he can be very effective to help you manage some of the orders, but not so effective every day, this depends on the market, to listen to my words, you need to open it every day, and then set a time to get up every day, he was like an alarm clock, let you every day have spirit, my products will only be released in MQL5, If you see him anywhere else, stay away from him