SQUAT Bar BW for MT4

Squat bar.



One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams.

It is calculated based on the difference in price changes and tick volume.

Strengthens the signal of the "Bearish/Bullish Divergent Bar (First Wiseman)" if it coincides with it or is nearby.

Tested in comparison with the original program "Investor's Dream".

For more effective development of the system, read and see the materials of Bill Williams.



In the settings you can choose the color and width of bar. (Width: 3-if candles are used / 1-if bars are used)

It's important: make sure that the "chart on foreground" option is disabled. Properties / Common / checkbox "chart on foreground" uncheck the box.

