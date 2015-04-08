SQUAT Bar BW
- Indicators
- Sergey Chepurnykh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Squat bar.
One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams.
It is calculated based on the difference in price changes and tick volume.
Strengthens the signal of the "Bearish/Bullish Divergent Bar (First Wiseman)" if it coincides with it or is nearby.
Tested in comparison with the original program "Investor's Dream".
For more effective development of the system, read and see the materials of Bill Williams.
In the settings you can choose the color of bar.
